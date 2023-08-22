Craig joins a 50-person strong Catalyst team based at Titanic Quarter, leading the estates department.

Working closely with both community and facilities colleagues, Craig will focus on creating a positive experience for existing tenants as well as attracting new tenants into the estate.

Catalyst is an independent, not-for-profit organisation focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting transformative businesses and developing Northern Ireland’s tech industry.

Craig joins Catalyst with a wealth of experience in the property investment and development industry. Having graduated from Ulster University he went on to work at a number of well-known commercial property companies in Northern Ireland, managing a mixed portfolio of assets across the UK including office, retail, leisure and industrial industries. Craig became a qualified member of the RICS in 2010.

Mervyn Watley, director of property and community of Catalyst, said: “Craig is joining us with key experience that will be invaluable in the future growth of Catalyst. He has shown real passion for the development of our innovative industries and thrives working with key city stakeholders. We are extremely delighted to have Craig join the team and are already seeing the benefits of his enthusiasm and experience.”

Speaking about the new role, Craig Stewart said: “At Catalyst we want to make it as easy as possible for our member companies to innovate and grow and so my job from a property point of view is to make that happen.