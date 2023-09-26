Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the most anticipated discount shopping nights of the year is almost here, and CastleCourt has revealed the exclusive deals available at their discount night this Thursday, September 28 – and it’s even bigger and better than before.

The night will see discounts from 40 of CastleCourt Shopping Centre’s shops and restaurants, offering savings from 10% - 50% for four hours only.

From 5pm – 9pm, every single visitor to the mall (not just students!) can pick up something fabulous for less; highlights include 20% off in the brand new Schuh and Schuh Kids stores, 20% off full price items in Jack & Jones, Yankee Candle, DV8, New Look, The Perfume Shop and O’Neills – plus many more.

Cool FM and presenter Melissa Riddell will be bringing the party atmosphere while Coca Cola and Suki will giveaway products all night. Various local brands including Pearl Beauty, BPerfect, PELO, We. Are. Move, Just a Wee Baker and The Smooth Company will have pop-ups, discounts and samples throughout the Centre, while visitors can also check in at the selfie wall and even take on the Rodeo Bull challenge.

The first 1,000 students (don’t forget your student card!) through the doors can grab an exclusive goodie bag which will be packed with treats from Thomson Carter, BPerfect Cosmetics, Haymarket, Del Piero’s, Tayto, Starbucks and Boost. And to top it all off, parking is free from 5 – 10pm.