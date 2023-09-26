News you can trust since 1737
Belfast shopping centre reveals details of its biggest night of discounts yet

The night will see discounts from 40 of CastleCourt’s shops and restaurants, offering savings from 10% - 50% for four hours only
By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
One of the most anticipated discount shopping nights of the year is almost here, and CastleCourt has revealed the exclusive deals available at their discount night this Thursday, September 28 – and it’s even bigger and better than before.

The night will see discounts from 40 of CastleCourt Shopping Centre’s shops and restaurants, offering savings from 10% - 50% for four hours only.

From 5pm – 9pm, every single visitor to the mall (not just students!) can pick up something fabulous for less; highlights include 20% off in the brand new Schuh and Schuh Kids stores, 20% off full price items in Jack & Jones, Yankee Candle, DV8, New Look, The Perfume Shop and O’Neills – plus many more.

Cool FM and presenter Melissa Riddell will be bringing the party atmosphere while Coca Cola and Suki will giveaway products all night. Various local brands including Pearl Beauty, BPerfect, PELO, We. Are. Move, Just a Wee Baker and The Smooth Company will have pop-ups, discounts and samples throughout the Centre, while visitors can also check in at the selfie wall and even take on the Rodeo Bull challenge.

The first 1,000 students (don’t forget your student card!) through the doors can grab an exclusive goodie bag which will be packed with treats from Thomson Carter, BPerfect Cosmetics, Haymarket, Del Piero’s, Tayto, Starbucks and Boost. And to top it all off, parking is free from 5 – 10pm.

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt added: “Our Discount Night is one of the biggest days of the year for us. Last year, we experienced a 30% rise on our average daily footfall, and we expect that to rise even more this year. Initiatives such as this give us a great boost and show off our fantastic outlets, leisure facilities and restaurants to shoppers in Belfast, and drives visitor footfall across the entire city.”

