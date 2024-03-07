Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kennedy Centre Belfast has announced that Northern Ireland’s largest ultra-rapid charging station is now available to use on site.

The new IONITY charging station uses 100% renewable energy and aims to decarbonise mobility in Northern Ireland.

The opening follows the installation of another IONITY station at Toome Service Station, NI, with future openings of IONITY charging hubs planned across the country.

With its 11 350kW high-power chargers, the hub at Kennedy Centre Belfast will enable travel throughout NI and beyond by providing public high-power charging (HPC) options for long-distance travel with electric vehicles (EV).

IONITY’s country manager of UK and Ireland, Andreas Atkins, said: “Our mission is to build a comprehensive charging infrastructure throughout the UK and Europe, to enable a fast and seamless charging experience for EV drivers.

"The investment in Northern Ireland’s EV charging infrastructure is a key milestone for us. As well as helping the EV community to access conveniently rapid charging based renewable energy, we will also help to increase both businesses day to day with new customers at both sites.

Kennedy Centre Belfast has announced that Northern Ireland’s largest ultra-rapid charging station is now available to use on site. Pictured is Kennedy centre manager, John Jones, with the new IONITY Charging Station

“The openings of both sites in Toome and Belfast are just the tip of the iceberg as we continue to help the EV drivers of Northern Ireland access long-distance travel without the concerns of queues whilst they charge their vehicles.”

Retail and leisure development, Kennedy Centre Belfast, is based on Belfast’s Falls Road. Home to over 45 stores and services, ranging from fashion and beauty to entertainment and dining, the complex also houses an 8-screen digital cinema operated by Omniplex on its first floor.

Kennedy Centre Belfast is open seven days a week with over 800 free car parking spaces including 43 designated disabled and 57 family zones (both surface and underground). Boasting a strong food and beverage offering, the development is located less than a five minute drive from the M1.

Kennedy Centre Belfast manager, John Jones, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with IONITY on this project to install the new 350kW ultra-fast electric vehicle charging hubs at our popular The Kennedy Centre. This partnership fits in perfectly with our long-term environmental strategy we have at the Centre.