DEI Forward: Creating a Better Future takes place on Wednesday, July 24 in The MAC in Belfast

Belfast software firm, Liberty IT, in partnership with Working with Pride, has announced the launch of a free event aimed at helping local businesses and organisations advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

DEI Forward: Creating a Better Future takes place on Wednesday, July 24 from 12.30pm – 2.30pm in The MAC in Belfast and will be an engaging conversation giving guests the opportunity to gain insights and strategies from a panel of local and global thought-leaders.

Leading the panel will be Melanie Foley, the executive vice president and chief purpose and diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Liberty IT’s parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Pictured at the launch of DEI Forward: Creating a Better Future, a free event aimed at helping local businesses and organisations advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace which takes place on Wednesday 24th July from 12.30pm – 2.30pm in The MAC in Belfast, are Laura Lavery, co-chair of working with pride and consulting, community & engagement lead at PA Consulting, Emma Mullan, senior director of talent at Liberty IT, Emma Patterson-Bennett, portfolio manager - diversity & inclusion at BBC, Jude Copland, associate at Cleaver Fulton Rankin and Joshua McGonigle from working with pride

Melanie will be joined by Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank, which has just been awarded the Gold Diversity Mark; Liz Skelcher, workplace programmes manager at Stonewall, a charitable organisation which advocates for LGBTQ+ equality and human rights; Jude Copland, associate at leading commercial law firm, Cleaver Fulton Rankin and Emma Patterson-Bennett, portfolio manager - diversity & inclusion at BBC. The panel will be facilitated by Laura Lavery, co-chair of working with pride and consulting, community & engagement lead at PA Consulting.

Emma Mullan, senior director of talent at Liberty IT, said: “At Liberty IT, we value diversity, not just in our words but in our actions and are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels included and a true sense of belonging.

"We are proud of the great strides we have taken and the culture it has created for our teams. As active Working with Pride members, we saw an opportunity to bring the business community across Northern Ireland together to connect and learn from each other’s DEI journeys.

“We have a diverse panel of speakers, from a range of industries, and the event will provide guests with a unique opportunity to hear DEI success stories and achievements, challenges faced and real-life examples of effective strategies and initiatives. It is our hope that people will leave inspired and with new ideas to help progress the DEI journey of their organisation.”

The event will include canapes and refreshments on arrival and lunch after the panel discussion.