Belfast-headquartered SureCert has been appointed as the digital identity partner for the government of Thailand following the company’s integral role in the success of Northern Ireland’s digital Covid certification process.

The digital identify management company will assist the Thai government in building a foundation for the roll out of a digital identity strategy that will minimise fraud and provide secure, online access to government services for citizens.

This is a significant milestone for the company, which has laid out an ambitious strategy to scale the business internationally and more than treble its workforce within the next two years under the leadership of a new chief executive officer, experienced tech aficionado Mark Owens. Mr Owens was most recently managing director of Civica NI.

Ian Savage, who founded SureCert in 2017, highlight how their role in the Covid certification process resulted in around 75% of all adults in Northern Ireland being successfully digitally identified using facial recognition as well as personal data.

He continued: “Digital identity is rapidly becoming a crucial component of modern society and I am really excited for SureCert to be at the helm as the market matures. Having a verified digital identity provides a positive, straightforward user experience as it avoids asking people to confirm their identity repeatedly.

“This was crucial in the Covid certification process in Northern Ireland which, coordinated and led by the Department of Finance, required input and support from a number of stakeholders. Our role in the Covid certification process resulted in approximately 75% of all adults in Northern Ireland successfully digitally identified using facial recognition as well as personal data such as names, addresses, and birth dates.”

With SureCert now at the forefront of digital identify and with many public sector bodies and countries keen to benefit from its advantages and efficiencies, the team has laid out ambitious plans to scale the business as the market continues to grow. At present the company employs seven full-time members of staff and expect to have 25 within the next two years.

The company’s appointment of Mr Owens as chief executive officer will assist in realising this vision.

Having worked with global leaders such as BT and CapGemini Mark has extensive experience in growing businesses in the software sector.

He explained: “I am very excited to join Ian and the talented SureCert team as we harness innovation and embark on an international growth strategy.”