Belfast-based company Obbi Golf is celebrating its first birthday by raising a £1.25 million investment and the creation of 14 jobs.

The award-winning software product is helping to change the way golf clubs manage their compliance, safety and training, and the company has already signed many customers across the UK and Ireland, several of which are in the top 100 clubs in the world.

The tech start-up secured investment from TechStart Ventures and a small number of individuals, led by the renowned tech entrepreneur Patrick McAliskey, who is also joining Obbi Golf as its new chairman.

The investment comes after an exceptional first year in the golf sector, generating interest on a global scale.

Obbi Golf’s innovative product mitigates risk and eases the management of golf clubs, and is supported by many leading stakeholders within the industry, all of whom are focused on making golf clubs safer. The product works across all departments including greenkeeping, hospitality and operations, to provide an “at a glance” view of compliance obligations and the means to address issues immediately.

Gareth Macklin, founder and CEO of Obbi Golf, said: “We are extremely honoured to have secured funding and support from Patrick McAliskey and TechStart Ventures, alongside our other incredible investors who believe in our vision just as much as we do - there is no better way to celebrate our first birthday.

“Golf clubs have a lot of moving parts, and it can be challenging to manage all the policies and processes involved with compliance, safety and training. From conducting regular safety inspections to managing incident reports and employee training, there is a lot to keep track of. Where these critical processes have traditionally been paper-based, or not done at all, we knew that our product would give peace of mind to club managers.

“Securing this funding enables us to accelerate our growth plans quicker than we have ever imagined along with expanding our team. This is an extremely exciting time for the entire Obbi Golf team and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped along the journey.”

Patrick McAliskey is best known as the founder of Novosco which he grew over 25 years to be recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s most successful IT companies. Last year, Patrick received a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to business in NI.

Patrick added: “Obbi Golf is truly improving safety and compliance in the golfing industry and has the potential to achieve really big things. The company has a very strong team and they have the vision, the ambition and the plan to grow significantly both locally and on a global basis. I’m excited about working with the team and helping them shape and deliver on their plans and vision to make golf clubs safer for all.”

