Belfast stands as the region’s largest coworking market and ranking among the UK’s top 15
Drawing on proprietary data collected as of October 2025, the report highlights the UK’s leading co-working hubs, key operators, and median prices for monthly memberships, day passes, virtual offices, and meeting rooms.
Within this landscape, Northern Ireland contributes 89 co-working spaces to the UK total, with Belfast standing as the region’s largest coworking market and ranking among the UK’s top 15.
Key Highlights for Northern Ireland
Inventory: Northern Ireland counts 89 coworking spaces, with Belfast accounting for more than a third of the region’s total supply.
Regional median prices:
Monthly memberships: £162/month
Day passes: £17/day
Virtual offices: £55/month
Meeting rooms: £25/hour
Belfast Overview
Inventory: Belfast ranks 10th in the UK and remains Northern Ireland’s largest coworking market, with 35 flexible workspaces.
Median prices
Monthly membership: £189/month (above the regional and UK medians).
Day passes: £30/day (higher than the Northern Ireland and UK medians, similar to median rates in Greater London, Edinburgh, and Oxford).
Virtual offices: £60/month (slightly above the regional median of £55; below the UK median of £95).
Meeting rooms: £30/hour (above the regional median of £25; matches the UK median, similar to rates in Bristol).
UK & Ireland Snapshot
The UK & Ireland’s combined inventory stands at 4,315 spaces in Q3 2025.
The UK alone hosts 4,048 spaces, with 3,544 in England, 293 in Scotland, 122 in Wales, and 89 in Northern Ireland.
Greater London leads with 1,191 locations, followed by Manchester (120), Glasgow (68), Birmingham (67), and Bristol (60).
Ireland accounts for 267 locations, nearly half of which in Dublin (126 spaces).
You can explore the full report here: https://www.coworkingcafe.com/blog/uk-ireland-coworking-report/