Distribution of coworking spaces in the UK and Ireland (Q3 2025)

Flexible work continues to shape the professional landscape across the UK, which now hosts 4,048 co-working spaces nationwide — one of the most extensive networks in the world, according to CoworkingCafe's latest State of the Co-working Industry Report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drawing on proprietary data collected as of October 2025, the report highlights the UK’s leading co-working hubs, key operators, and median prices for monthly memberships, day passes, virtual offices, and meeting rooms.

Within this landscape, Northern Ireland contributes 89 co-working spaces to the UK total, with Belfast standing as the region’s largest coworking market and ranking among the UK’s top 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key Highlights for Northern Ireland

UK Median Subscription Prices by Country

Inventory: Northern Ireland counts 89 coworking spaces, with Belfast accounting for more than a third of the region’s total supply.

Regional median prices:

Monthly memberships: £162/month

Day passes: £17/day

Virtual offices: £55/month

Meeting rooms: £25/hour

Belfast Overview

Inventory: Belfast ranks 10th in the UK and remains Northern Ireland’s largest coworking market, with 35 flexible workspaces.

Median prices

Monthly membership: £189/month (above the regional and UK medians).

Day passes: £30/day (higher than the Northern Ireland and UK medians, similar to median rates in Greater London, Edinburgh, and Oxford).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virtual offices: £60/month (slightly above the regional median of £55; below the UK median of £95).

Meeting rooms: £30/hour (above the regional median of £25; matches the UK median, similar to rates in Bristol).

UK & Ireland Snapshot

The UK & Ireland’s combined inventory stands at 4,315 spaces in Q3 2025.

The UK alone hosts 4,048 spaces, with 3,544 in England, 293 in Scotland, 122 in Wales, and 89 in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater London leads with 1,191 locations, followed by Manchester (120), Glasgow (68), Birmingham (67), and Bristol (60).

Ireland accounts for 267 locations, nearly half of which in Dublin (126 spaces).