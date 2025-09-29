Belfast start-up aims to lower energy costs for consumers

Chirag Kumar

A Belfast based start-up has raised over £250,000 for a green energy start-up that aims to help prevent blackouts and lower electricity costs for consumers.

Co-founders Chirag Kumar and Nick McBlain launched Lumion after taking part in Belfast Founder Labs pre-accelerator programme at Ormeau Labs, and gaining support from Invest NI.

Since then, Lumion has gained funding totalling £255,000 from Venture Capital, Angel Investors and grants, and has successfully applied to take part in the Royal Academy of Engineering Talent Engineering programme which starts this autumn.

Chirag Kumar, 28, originally from Bangalore, India, says, “I was interested in developing solutions to help the future of green energy that ultimately helps consumers and Founder Labs helped shape the idea and make sure we were moving forward in the right direction. The support was invaluable, especially learning from other founders who have been there and done that. They brought a wealth of knowledge into the business that you wouldn’t be able to get on your own.

“Lumion is a green energy startup that develops software for grid-scale battery systems housed in shipping containers. Our platform helps prevent blackouts, stores renewable energy during peak generation, and reduces the need for expensive gas-powered electricity, lowering electricity costs for everyday consumers.