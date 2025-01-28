Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 180 attendees gathered for the 2025 Belfast Summit in Ulster University last week, where they heard insights, innovation and inspiration from global experts and local leaders, as they looked to see how Belfast can be a leading small city.

Under the theme of ‘Building Community, Culture & Growth’, the summit featured keynote addresses and panel discussions from innovative thinkers from government and industry, leading conversations about shaping Belfast’s future as the best small city in Europe to live, work, and visit.

Highlights of the event included contribution from Catherine Gall on how Paris is changing its urban landscape for more sustainable and community focused outcomes, and Cllr Gavin White on how Manchester city centre has gone from a residential population of 500 to 60,000. Also among the keynote speakers was Ariel Palitz, New York’s former Nightlife Mayor, who outlined actionable strategies to maximise Belfast’s nighttime economy.

Speaking at the event, Brendan Mulgrew, managing partner at MW Advocate, said: “The Belfast Summit has once again proven to be a vital platform for those invested in the future of our city.

Gavin White, Manchester City Council, Dr Theresa Donaldson, Belfast Harbour, Martina Connnolly, Belfast ONE, Catherine Gall, Chaire ETI, Brendan Mulgrew, MW Advocate, Ariel Palitz, former NY Nightlife Mayor, Chris McCracken, Linen Quarter, Prof Paul Bartholemew, Ulster University and Damien Corr, CQ BID

"Bringing together voices from across the globe and closer to home, the summit provided fresh ideas, energy, and actionable insights to help us build a city that prioritises community, culture, and growth. We are thrilled by the incredible turnout and the dynamic discussions that took place throughout the day - there was a clear energy in the room that can help our city thrive.”