Belfast survey: City is ‘friendly, caring and compassionate’ but people feeling increasingly unsafe at night

People have given their views in a survey on Belfast

Results from Belfast Council’s biannual study were revealed at the recent meeting of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources committee, and showed positive results on the whole.

Council officers interviewed 1,504 people aged over 16 years between November 15 and December 12 last year, with quotas applied to ensure a representative cross-section of the population of Belfast, by age, gender, social class and geographical area.

The council report states: “In 2019, satisfaction with council and life in Belfast dipped, a trend replicated across the rest of the UK. This year, our results have improved on 2019 and are now generally on a par, and in some places better than the 2017 results. For most of the council indicators we have reversed the downward trend in satisfaction and approval ratings, whereas this has continued in English council areas.”

The data shows overall satisfaction with Belfast remains lower than in 2017 (85 percent now compared to 91 percent in 2017), though still higher when compared to other local authorities.

Some data has fallen, such as views on whether all people can lead healthy lives or live life to the full, whether they feel listened to and whether they feel safe in the city centre at night.

85 percent of those surveyed were satisfied with Belfast as a place to live and 85 percent satisfied with their local area. 88 percent said Belfast people are friendly, caring and compassionate.

90 percent said Belfast was a good place to visit, while 80 percent said the city centre was vibrant and attractive, with lots going on. 79 percent said Belfast is a welcoming, safe, fair and inclusive city for all, 76 percent said older people are treated with respect and dignity, and 75 percent said Belfast people can live life to the full.

However some responses were less positive, with just over half of those surveyed agreeing they felt safe in the city centre after dark (56 percent), and that everyone experiences good health and wellbeing (51 percent).

73 percent agreed that Belfast is an environmentally friendly city, and 65 percent agreed everyone benefits from a thriving and prosperous city.

72 percent believed people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds got on well together in their local area, while 67 percent believed people from different religions and political backgrounds got on well together.

When asked about Belfast City Council, around three quarters (76 percent) were satisfied with the council overall up from 65 percent in 2019. The results of the Belfast survey are significantly higher than UK local council averages as measured by the Local Government Association.

The council report states: “ There is an increase in perceptions of people being caring and compassionate, an increase in those disagreeing that everyone experiences good health and wellbeing.

“There is a reduction in volunteering and participation in local groups and community activities, although four percent did indicate that they do more volunteering now.

“Whilst 23 percent said they would be more likely to use public transport during the next six months, 28 percent said they would be less likely.

“There is an increase in use of foodbanks, and perceptions of wellbeing generally remained constant, although there were slight falls in reported satisfaction with mental/emotional wellbeing, financial situation and living accommodation.