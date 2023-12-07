Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading Belfast IT company has won a major international award for excellence in delivering cybersecurity solutions to a range of businesses and not-for-profit organisations across the UK and Ireland, helping to protect them from the growing threat of cybercrime.

Based at Weavers Court in Belfast and Harcourt Road in Dublin, Leaf IT was one out of 44,000 global partners chosen by ConnectWise, a Tampa, Florida based provider of software solutions and support designed to help organisations to protect themselves from a range of growing cyber threats including phishing, ransomware, and malware.

Winning the Cybersecurity Partner of the Year award for 2023, the 20-year-old company was the only company on the island of Ireland to receive an award at the global software company’s second annual WISE Awards which were held at IT Nation Connect in Orlando.

Belfast tech company Leaf IT has secured a major, sought-after international award after being chosen as one out of 44,000 global partners to be recognised as Cybersecurity Partner of the Year 2023 by ConnectWise, a leading Florida-based provider of software solutions. Leaf IT founder and chief executive Steven Goldblatt is pictured celebrating the award with colleagues Barry Donaldson, customer sales manager, operations director Colin Patton and chief technology officer Darryl Heanen

Spearheaded by founder Steven Goldblatt, Leaf IT is an award-winning cloud-first managed service provider, focused on providing solutions that drive productivity, innovation and dynamism that put security first.

Leaf IT chief executive Steven Goldblatt, said: “Recent research by Microsoft reveals that 70% of companies here have experienced problems with phishing, hacking, cyber-fraud, or other cyber-attacks, raising the spectre of costly data loss or breaches, and, in some cases, potential court action.

“Our razor-sharp focus on protecting organisations from this potentially devastating problem with experience, skill and the best software available. Our ConnectWise award recognises the effort we make in this area, and we’re thrilled that our work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Belfast is at the forefront of innovation as a global cybersecurity hub and at Leaf IT, we’re delighted to be playing our part in supporting its positive, growing reputation.”

Only 13 global companies received an award at ConnectWise’s annual WISE Awards, which included the Belfast-based tech leader.

“We are so excited to see another round of excellent candidates go through our WISE Awards program, and even more so to witness the success of each winner,” explained ConnectWise CEO, Jason Magee.

“These partners inspire us to continue innovating on their behalf so they can reach their full potential. We want to congratulate all winners and participants and look forward to highlighting more partners as this program continues to grow.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Leaf IT boasts a mix of clients in Northern Ireland including George Best Belfast City Airport, MCS Group, Translink and Ulster Rugby. It also works closely with leading local charities Action Cancer, The Now Group and Autism NI, delivering a range of IT services.