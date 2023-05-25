This new venture is aimed at helping businesses with their corporate entertainment.

CoHost has been launched by local entrepreneurs Phil Ervine and Caroline Wilson to strengthen their current offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taste & Tour turns seven this year and spends around £400,000 per year in locally owned hospitality venues in Belfast. The company is expecting this figure to grow by more than 50% with the launch of CoHost. CoHost will also create new jobs, helping Taste & Tour grow the number of tour guides it engages from 32 to 45 within the next 12 months.

CoHost offers a variety of custom-built, food and drinks experiences and can accommodate up to 200 people. These experiences include sensory cocktail experiences at The Spirit Circle, food themed cruises up the River Lagan with Ahoy Belfast, as well as Taste & Tour’s renowned dining tour experiences and flavour focused treasure hunts.

The new brand takes its blueprint from the successful Taste & Tour experience. It uses Belfast’s best venues, produce and personalities to layer a sense of belonging in relation to team bonding and business development, and all through activities that are created in cooperation with business leaders and HR managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CoHost will initially work with 48 local hospitality venues and retailers.

“We’ve created CoHost to offer a modern take on traditional corporate entertainment,” said Phil Ervine, CoHost co-founder.

Award-winning Belfast tour operator launches corporate entertainment business. Pictured are Phil Ervine and Caroline Wilson, co-founders of CoHost

“Over recent months, we’ve started working with a number of forward-thinking and engaged employers who were booking Taste & Tour experiences for their teams and after getting an understanding of what they loved about our activities, we decided to launch CoHost to offer corporate businesses a unique, engaging and fun way to entertain their staff, help create positive workplaces and make business development fun!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Wilson, CoHost co-founder, added: “We’ve already had some of Northern Ireland’s biggest businesses enjoy our CoHost experiences and we’re excited to welcome many more over the coming weeks and months.