The awards were announced as the city’s tourism sector came together at Titanic Belfast yesterday to highlight the benefits of catering to the ‘purple pound’ – a market which is worth an estimated £249 billion each year to the UK economy. The Embrace the Inclusive Spirit seminar, organised by Belfast City Council, together with Visit Belfast, Tourism Northern Ireland and Titanic Belfast, is part of ongoing work to support the city’s tourism sector and explore new markets. Following a public vote from November to January, the Black Box was recognised for Going the Extra Mile, Titanic Belfast was named as providing the Most Useful Visitor Information and 2 Royal Avenue picked up the prize for Warmest Welcome. The Best Stay award went to the Balmoral Hotel, while Belfast International Arts Festival was named as the Most Inclusive Experience. The Grand Opera House received the panel’s Award for Outstanding Contribution. Celebrating their recognition, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, said: “We want to ensure Belfast is welcoming to everyone who visits us, so it’s great to hear how local venues and experiences are embracing this goal by putting inclusivity and accessibility at the very heart of their offering. “Well done to all the award winners for doing everything they can to make sure all their visitors enjoy a great experience and feel valued as individuals.” Over 120 operators, hospitality providers, policy makers and event organisers attended Tuesday’s seminar to hear guidance and advice from speakers Anthony Sinclair, founder of Sign Source, accessibility blogger Carrie-Ann Lightley, and Jamie Shields, co-founder of Disabled by Society, on how to welcome visitors with a disability. Guests also enjoyed a performance from the Open Arts NI community choir. "The purple pound is worth $13 trillion a year worldwide, so why wouldn’t we want to welcome disabled visitors?” said Jamie Shields, who also hosted the event. “Belfast is renowned worldwide for its friendly people - why would we not extend that welcome to disabled people? Making all our visitors welcome is good for Belfast and good for business.” The Embrace the Inclusive Spirit programme is part of the council’s Make Yourself at Home ten-year tourism plan, which recognises the sector’s role as a key economic driver for the city and wider region. It provides resources and training for tourism and hospitality businesses to help with improving inclusivity. These include a practical support toolkit, online training videos, access to masterclasses where businesses can chat to service users and test drive ideas, and suggested itineraries for disabled visitors, based on recommendations from local residents with disabilities.