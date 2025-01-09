Belfast venues to get rid of throwaway plastic cups as part of year-long pilot project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Events venues in Belfast are to eliminate single-use plastic cups in a first for Ireland and the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major and grassroots venues including the Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall, SSE Arena, Oh Yeah Centre, Black Box, Voodoo and The MAC will all introduce reusable cups in the coming months as part of a 12-month pilot.

Other venues are lined up to join the next phase of the multi-venue reusable cup rollout, the first of its kind in Ireland or the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the scheme, North Down Marquees will deliver the reusable cups to the venues and pick up used ones, which will then be washed in a central washing facility in Carryduff before being redistributed.

Staff from Belfast's entertainment venues showcasing the new cups that will be rolled out across the event venues to eliminate single-use plastic cups, in a first for Ireland and the UK: Darren Kidd/Press Eye/PA Wire

The SSE Arena will be the first participating venue to introduce reusable cups, which is expected in mid-January.

Dermot McGinn , group head of food and beverage at The Odyssey Trust, said the SSE Arena is "proud" to be the first venue involved in the trial.

He added: "We are pleased to work alongside other forward-thinking venues to tackle single-use plastic waste and support a more sustainable future for entertainment in Northern Ireland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Bell – acting chief executive the International Convention & Exhibition Centre Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall – said the initiative wants to tackle "one of the biggest sustainability challenges affecting us all – single use plastic".

"The switch from glass to plastic remains an important health and safety concern for gigs and entertainment venues, so this is a very positive step towards a solution which addresses both safety and sustainability," he added.

Chief executive of the Oh Yeah Centre Charlotte Dryden said the venue was "delighted" to be involved in the initiative.

She added: "As a grassroots music venue, sustainability is at the top of not just our organisation's agenda but also our community's agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This reduction in single-use plastic is a brilliant success for venues and Belfast as a city."

Director of the Black Box Kathryn McShane said the venue "never liked" using single-use cups and had been looking for an alternative for several years, but could not find a feasible option.

"The positive impact of the reusable cup scheme for The Black Box and for other venues in the city will be huge," she said.

"It will almost eradicate our need to use any single use plastics in the venue, will drastically reduce our waste and allow our audiences to make more sustainable choices."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmett Ross, facilities manager at The MAC said the organisation's focus for 2025/26 will be 'Climate in Action', and so it was "a perfect time" to take part in the reusable cup pilot.

"We are very proud to be a part of the collaborative group of organisations bringing this scheme to life, and we believe this city-wide initiative shows what can be achieved when organisations have a joint ambition to make a positive change for the future."

The Venue Sustainability Forum (VSF) is the group behind the initiative, supported by Visit Belfast and chaired by non-executive director of Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Wilton Farrelly.

Senior manager of sustainability and impact at Visit Belfast Jac Callan said it was delighted to welcome the "innovative" initiative across a diverse range of venues.