Belfast cyber security firm Angoka has been accepted as a member of Geneva-based Global Uncrewed Traffic Management Association (GUTMA).

Angoka, which specializes in securing the safe passage of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) and remote and automated road transport vehicles, says joining the group will enhance the firm’s international reach in this fast developing sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GUTMA represents organizations involved in innovative drone services and smart mobility solutions enabled by services that keep drone operations at all altitudes safe and efficient. It engages in impactful research and development and in technical, regulatory and political processes to foster a global ecosystem in a fair global drone services market.

Martin Hawley, Angoka, head of business development for AAM (advanced air mobility), says GUTMA membership brings Angoka into a new sphere of influence at a time when the drone industry is on the cusp of explosive development.

“Cyber security in the uncrewed traffic management (UTM) space will cement the industry's reputation as being serious about safety as well as the security of its cargo,” says Dr Hawley.

“As cyber is seen as a driver of IoT (internet of things) adoption, it will in the same way drive market adoption of drone and uncrewed aerial vehicles solutions and AAM. I'm looking forward to meeting other members of GUTMA to see how we can support the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are moving faster than ever towards the commercialization of automated flight across many sectors ranging from search and rescue to logistics and traffic management."

GUTMA members include Boeing, Airbus, the Federal Aviation Administration and many other leading aviation, electronics and aeronautical businesses.

Angoka has a proven record of creating impenetrable security systems to protect UAVs. The firm has partnered with a number of projects in the UK Research and Innovation’s Future Flight Challenge including Skyway in which air traffic corridors in the south of England have been designated for drones and unmanned aircraft. Angoka supplies the Future-Proof security for automated, teleoperated and uncrewed aircraft using these corridors.