Over 250 guests descended upon Artemis Technologies’ state of the art manufacturing facility in Belfast’s iconic Titanic Quarter for the company’s inaugural careers open evening.

The event, the first of its kind in the company’s six-year history, forms part of a sustained recruitment drive by the maritime leader as it seeks to bolster its team ahead of an increase in vessel manufacturing throughout 2023 and beyond.

Attendees, from apprentices to professionals, were treated to tours of the world’s first commercially viable 100% electric, zero emission foiling workboat and demonstrations of the world’s most advanced marine simulator in action.

Also on offer throughout the event was the opportunity to explore the manufacturing facility, enjoy Q&A sessions with the talented teams that drive Artemis Technologies’ innovations, and hear of the company’s upward trajectory from double Olympic gold medalist and CEO, Dr Iain Percy OBE.

Speaking of the event’s success, which follows the landmark appointment of the company’s 100th employee, director of People at Artemis Technologies in Belfast Debbie Eve, said: “This is the first time we have opened our doors to the general public and what a turn out.

“Artemis Technologies is developing truly transformative technology in Belfast that will revolutionise and decarbonise the global maritime sector. It is an extremely exciting prospect which people here clearly want to be part of, as evidenced by the hundreds of individuals who took full advantage of our open-house.”

Events such as this are key to Artemis Technologies achieving its ambitious growth plans. Debbie added: “As we begin ramping up our vessel production and continue the development of our innovative technologies, we require skilled and talented individuals to help us scale up.

“Artemis Technologies is leading the way in the decarbonisation of the maritime sector and our careers event has undoubtedly helped us unearth some future recruits and the next generation of maritime innovators.”

The leading maritime design and applied technologies company will be recruiting for a number of roles in the months ahead, including hydraulic systems engineers, naval architects, computer-aided design (CAD) draughtspersons, embedded software engineers, and product lifecycle management (PLM) administrators.

