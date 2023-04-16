Belfast’s Artemis Technologies, the world-leading high-performance maritime technology company, recently welcomed the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland.

The aim of Joe Kennedy III’s visit was to showcase their latest advancements in sustainable maritime transportation and discuss their US expansion plans.

During his visit, Mr. Kennedy witnessed first-hand the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility where serial production has recently begun. He also experienced the Artemis eFoiler technology aboard Pioneer of Belfast, the world’s first fully electric, zero-emission foiling, commercial workboat.

"It was an honour to welcome US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III to Artemis Technologies at this exciting time in our business growth," said Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies.

"Our mission is to revolutionise the maritime industry and make it more sustainable, we are delighted to demonstrate our capabilities to the US government as we look to expand our operations into the US market."

The Artemis eFoiler technology uses hydrofoils to lift the boat's hull out of the water, significantly reducing drag and increasing speed. The result is a vessel that is faster, more efficient, and emits zero emissions. This technology has the potential to revolutionise the maritime industry and pave the way for a more sustainable future.

"I was impressed by the innovative work being done at Artemis Technologies and their commitment to sustainable transportation and maritime decarbonisation," explained Mr. Kennedy. "Their eFoiler technology is a game-changer and has the potential to revolutionise the maritime industry. I look forward to seeing their continued progress in the future."

Accompanying Special Envoy Kennedy on his trip were Jayne Brady, head of NI Civil Service and Stephen Kelly, CEO Manufacturing NI.

Stephen Kelly, CEO Manufacturing NI, continued: “Having followed closely the progress of Artemis Technologies through their pilot project Pioneer of Belfast, it is a privilege to see the first customer orders in production at their advanced manufacturing site in the heart of Titanic Quarter, Belfast. Once again Northern Ireland is leading the way in maritime and engineering.”

Artemis Technologies is a world leader in high-performance maritime technology, committed to making the maritime industry more sustainable through innovative technology and design. Their eFoiler technology is just one of the many ways they are working to make the world a cleaner and more sustainable place. The Artemis EF-12 Workboat forms part of Artemis Technologies’ range of electric foiling workboats.

Artemis Technologies will begin manufacturing Jones Act compliant eFoiler vessels in the United States next year with deliveries beginning in early 2025.

