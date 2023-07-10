The judges pointed to Baker Tilly International's commitment to listening, understanding, and supporting the progress of its members. The panel said the network's relentless pursuit of excellence was evident through its successful implementation of a comprehensive global strategy plan and devotion to internal education, reinforcing its standing as an employer of choice attracting top talent in the industry.Francesca Lagerberg, CEO of Baker Tilly International, said: “I was thrilled to accept this award on behalf of the network’s 42,000 talented professionals. This accolade serves as a testament to their dedication and exceptional contributions, as well as a recognition from the judges that Baker Tilly continues to lead our profession in key strategic and operational areas.”