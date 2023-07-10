News you can trust since 1737
Belfast’s Baker Tilly Mooney Moore announces Network of the Year win for global network

Belfast accountancy and advisory firm Baker Tilly Mooney Moore is pleased to announce its global network Baker Tilly International has been named ‘Network of the Year’ at the recent International Accounting Forum & Awards ceremony in London.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

The judges pointed to Baker Tilly International's commitment to listening, understanding, and supporting the progress of its members. The panel said the network's relentless pursuit of excellence was evident through its successful implementation of a comprehensive global strategy plan and devotion to internal education, reinforcing its standing as an employer of choice attracting top talent in the industry.Francesca Lagerberg, CEO of Baker Tilly International, said: “I was thrilled to accept this award on behalf of the network’s 42,000 talented professionals. This accolade serves as a testament to their dedication and exceptional contributions, as well as a recognition from the judges that Baker Tilly continues to lead our profession in key strategic and operational areas.”

Joanne Small, partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, explained: “We are honoured to be a part of a network whose achievements are recognised on a global level. This award reflects the contribution and commitment by every member firm to providing both exceptional client service and an environment where our employees are fully supported in their professional development.”

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore is a Belfast accountancy and advisory practice specialising in audit & assurance, consulting, business services, taxation and restructuring & insolvency.

Baker Tilly International collects the Network of the Year Award at the International Accounting Forum & Awards ceremony in LondonBaker Tilly International collects the Network of the Year Award at the International Accounting Forum & Awards ceremony in London
Baker Tilly International collects the Network of the Year Award at the International Accounting Forum & Awards ceremony in London. Pictured with the award is Francesca Lagerberg, CEO of Baker Tilly InternationalBaker Tilly International collects the Network of the Year Award at the International Accounting Forum & Awards ceremony in London. Pictured with the award is Francesca Lagerberg, CEO of Baker Tilly International
Baker Tilly International collects the Network of the Year Award at the International Accounting Forum & Awards ceremony in London. Pictured is Joanne Small, partner at Baker Tilly Mooney MooreBaker Tilly International collects the Network of the Year Award at the International Accounting Forum & Awards ceremony in London. Pictured is Joanne Small, partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore
