Lyttle joins the agency after several years with the Irish Football Association as Head of Public Affairs and more than a decade as a Stormont MLA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benflast PR firm, Brown O’Connor Communications has appointed former Northern Ireland Assembly MLA Chris Lyttle as a client director.

Lyttle joins the agency after several years with the Irish Football Association as Head of Public Affairs and more than a decade as a Stormont MLA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment comes as the agency says that its client base has grown by a third since the return of the NI Executive earlier this year. Lyttle will work across the agency’s specialist services in public affairs, media relations, property and planning, strategic planning and litigation PR.

Brown O’Connor Communications appoints former MLA Chris Lyttle as client director. From left to right are Chris Brown, Chris Lyttle and Arlene O’Connor

Managing director, Chris Brown, Brown O’Connor Communications commenting on the appointment of Chris Lyttle said: “Anyone who knows Chris will be aware that he is a hardworking, dedicated individual with a high level of expertise and knowledge from his significant stint as an MLA and a Committee Chair at the NI Assembly.

“Brown O’Connor is a driven and ambitious agency and Chris is the right appointment to assist us in bolstering our integrated public affairs, media relations and public awareness campaigning strategic counsel.

“With the re-establishment of the NI Executive and Assembly earlier this year, our client base has grown significantly, and we expect further growth into 2025, particularly with the likes of the professional services sector, trade associations, and projects across several government departments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad