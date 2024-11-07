Belfast's Brown O’Connor Communications names former MLA Chris Lyttle as latest senior hire
Benflast PR firm, Brown O’Connor Communications has appointed former Northern Ireland Assembly MLA Chris Lyttle as a client director.
Lyttle joins the agency after several years with the Irish Football Association as Head of Public Affairs and more than a decade as a Stormont MLA.
The appointment comes as the agency says that its client base has grown by a third since the return of the NI Executive earlier this year. Lyttle will work across the agency’s specialist services in public affairs, media relations, property and planning, strategic planning and litigation PR.
Managing director, Chris Brown, Brown O’Connor Communications commenting on the appointment of Chris Lyttle said: “Anyone who knows Chris will be aware that he is a hardworking, dedicated individual with a high level of expertise and knowledge from his significant stint as an MLA and a Committee Chair at the NI Assembly.
“Brown O’Connor is a driven and ambitious agency and Chris is the right appointment to assist us in bolstering our integrated public affairs, media relations and public awareness campaigning strategic counsel.
“With the re-establishment of the NI Executive and Assembly earlier this year, our client base has grown significantly, and we expect further growth into 2025, particularly with the likes of the professional services sector, trade associations, and projects across several government departments.”
Chris Lyttle, client director, Brown O’Connor Communications, added: “The tenacity and energy that Brown O’Connor demonstrates for its clients is clear and is made of a team of people who are trusted to deliver. The agency works on some of the most complex, demanding and sensitive issues requiring insight, intelligence and ability to navigate politics here and further afield. This is an exciting time to join the team and to make a real and lasting contribution.”
