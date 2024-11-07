Belfast's Brown O’Connor Communications names former MLA Chris Lyttle as latest senior hire

By Claire Cartmill
Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Lyttle joins the agency after several years with the Irish Football Association as Head of Public Affairs and more than a decade as a Stormont MLA

Benflast PR firm, Brown O’Connor Communications has appointed former Northern Ireland Assembly MLA Chris Lyttle as a client director.

Lyttle joins the agency after several years with the Irish Football Association as Head of Public Affairs and more than a decade as a Stormont MLA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The appointment comes as the agency says that its client base has grown by a third since the return of the NI Executive earlier this year. Lyttle will work across the agency’s specialist services in public affairs, media relations, property and planning, strategic planning and litigation PR.

Brown O’Connor Communications appoints former MLA Chris Lyttle as client director. From left to right are Chris Brown, Chris Lyttle and Arlene O’ConnorBrown O’Connor Communications appoints former MLA Chris Lyttle as client director. From left to right are Chris Brown, Chris Lyttle and Arlene O’Connor
Brown O’Connor Communications appoints former MLA Chris Lyttle as client director. From left to right are Chris Brown, Chris Lyttle and Arlene O’Connor
Read More
Coleraine couple reveal the chaos of completing their first year in business and...

Managing director, Chris Brown, Brown O’Connor Communications commenting on the appointment of Chris Lyttle said: “Anyone who knows Chris will be aware that he is a hardworking, dedicated individual with a high level of expertise and knowledge from his significant stint as an MLA and a Committee Chair at the NI Assembly.

“Brown O’Connor is a driven and ambitious agency and Chris is the right appointment to assist us in bolstering our integrated public affairs, media relations and public awareness campaigning strategic counsel.

“With the re-establishment of the NI Executive and Assembly earlier this year, our client base has grown significantly, and we expect further growth into 2025, particularly with the likes of the professional services sector, trade associations, and projects across several government departments.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: NI’s largest rug firm brings the red carpet back to Newry with double award win

Chris Lyttle, client director, Brown O’Connor Communications, added: “The tenacity and energy that Brown O’Connor demonstrates for its clients is clear and is made of a team of people who are trusted to deliver. The agency works on some of the most complex, demanding and sensitive issues requiring insight, intelligence and ability to navigate politics here and further afield. This is an exciting time to join the team and to make a real and lasting contribution.”

Related topics:Belfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice