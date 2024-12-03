The firm's Solicitor Training Programme provides trainees with a unique opportunity to learn and develop their skills across a wide range of legal practice areas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carson McDowell, the largest independent law firm in Northern Ireland, continues to grow and invest in top legal talent with the recent appointment of 10 trainee solicitors.

These new recruits join the seven trainees already part of the firm's Solicitor Training Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm's Solicitor Training Programme provides trainees with a unique opportunity to learn and develop their skills across a wide range of legal practice areas.

Each trainee completes a comprehensive two-year training programme, working alongside Carson McDowell's skilled lawyers, providing them with the knowledge, skills and experience they need to ensure the best start to their career in law.

This year, 10 newly appointed graduates secured training contracts through a competitive application and interview process, which attracted a record number of strong candidates.

The successful recruits, who come from five UK universities, are as follows: Rebekah Spence, Reece Simpson, Holly Cooper, Jack Turkington, Sarah Logan, and Yvette Moore, all graduates of Queen's University Belfast; Steven Burrows, a graduate of Ulster University; Emma Watson, a graduate of Trinity College; Susanna Elliott, a graduate of the University of Oxford; and Kate Duffy, a graduate of the University of Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carson McDowell recently announced seven partner promotions, becoming a 40-partner firm.

Mary-Kim Doherty, training partner at Carson McDowell, said: "Being awarded a training contract with our firm is a testament to the skills and aptitude demonstrated by our new trainees.

"Our recruits will undergo a Solicitor Training Programme designed to provide high-quality, structured training. This programme ensures they gain diverse experiences across various legal disciplines, along with support and mentorship from our more experienced lawyers at different stages of their careers."

Managing partner Roger McMillan, explained: "Carson McDowell has deep roots in Northern Ireland. While we have grown and evolved to become the largest independent firm in terms of headcount and turnover, we have never lost sight of our most important asset: our people.

Pictured: Roger McMillian, Managing Partner, Mary-Kim Doherty, Partner and Trainee Partner, and Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner with Carson McDowell’s ten first year trainees.

"Taking on ten trainees this year demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in and nurturing the next generation of legal talent. Our training programme also allows us to develop and grow solicitors from within, equipping them with the expertise needed to serve our ambitious clients across various sectors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 10 years, Carson McDowell has maintained its top position in two legal industry guides: Chambers UK and The Legal 500. This year, The Legal 500 research team recognised the firm for continuously achieving exceptional client satisfaction scores.

Additionally, Chambers UK, who labelled Carson McDowell as 'a powerhouse of a team', has shortlisted the firm in the Regional Law Firm of the Year category for their awards, which will take place on 13 February 2025.

Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner, added: "The reputation of Carson McDowell as a trusted advisor to businesses in all areas continues to go from strength to strength. This is reflected in the levels of new clients choosing us, as well as increased levels of new work coming in from our existing clients across all our specialist sectors.

"Through ongoing training, development and mentoring, we are confident these committed and ambitious professionals will enhance our business and support our commitment to offer clients, existing and new, the highest level of service and expertise".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carson McDowell, which employs over 200 people in its Belfast and Dublin offices, also recently announced that it had strengthened its leadership team. Following seven promotions to partner, the firm now has 40 partners, making it the largest partner group among law firms headquartered in Northern Ireland. In addition, six individuals who joined Carson McDowell's solicitor training programme in 2022 have recently completed their training and have been appointed to the firm as newly qualified solicitors.