One of Northern Ireland’s leading ice cream brands, Dale Farm continues to build on its dominance of the local ice cream market through the expansion of its ‘luxury’ product range.

The development reflects changing consumer demand, driven by the cost-of-living crisis, and people’s preference to ‘indulge dine’ at home rather than eat out. In direct response to the luxury desert trend, Dale Farm has invested over £100,000, to extend its hugely successful premium Rapture range, by introducing a new ice cream tub format.

The launch includes two new Rapture flavours - Honeycomb and Sea Salted Caramel – which are made locally in Kilrea, using milk supplied by the company’s 1,300 Dale Farmers. Both flavours were recently recognised at the 2023 Ice Cream Alliance awards with a diploma and special diploma of merit.

With demand for fun, novelty and impulse-buy products in the ice cream market also on the rise, Dale Farm has developed a new range of ice lollies – Fruit Hoops – which are made without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. This consolidates the brand’s dominant market positioning, where together with partner brands, it holds 65% share of the Northern Ireland Impulse ice cream market.

Delighted with the response so far, Claire Hale, Dale Farm, said: “We are excited to bring these new products to the market and further enhance our ice cream portfolio. Backed by the strength of our 1,300 Dale Farmers who own the business and supply us quality milk, we’re dedicated to building a product portfolio which delivers the variety and value for money that consumers expect.

“This Spring will see us launch impactful, targeted, fully integrated marketing campaigns to support our new product launches, building upon the success of our ‘Favourites’ campaign, which was recognised as ‘Best Marketing Campaign’ at the 2023 Women in Business Awards.”

Fruit Hoops and Rapture ice cream tubs are now available in participating retailers across Northern Ireland.

Local children enjoying the new Dale Farm range of ice lollies – Fruit Hoops – which are made without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

