Belfast's ESS acquires 40-year-old Lisburn firm CSS to enhance Northern Ireland's electronic security offering

The announcement represents a significant acquisition in the Northern Ireland security market, that will see two long-standing and local market-leading businesses merge

By Claire Cartmill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST

Belfast-based electronic security company Electronic & Security Services Ltd (ESS) has announced the acquisition of Lisburn’s Central Security Systems (CSS).

The Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) deal will enable ESS to further enhance its security portfolio and upscale innovation for commercial and domestic customers.

CSS was founded by Brian Hunter in Lisburn in January 1983 and has forged a successful path in the electronic security industry having worked with many customers in multiple sectors over 40 years of business.

The acquisition brings together two of the local security industry’s most innovative and well-established companies.

With 45 years’ experience in security, ESS is committed to retaining CSS’ talented staff and inheriting its impressive customer base. The acquisition will help to enhance ESS’s UK and Ireland market footprint, as the company looks forward to developing and innovating its offering within the physical and cyber security sphere.

ESS director Pat McElvanna and CSS director Brian Hunter issued a joint statement: “We are delighted with the acquisition and the good relations forged between both companies throughout this process.

"We have long admired each other's approaches to customer care and innovation in the security industry.”

ESS directors David McCullough and Tony McEwan jointly added: “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for our company and will allow us to better serve our customers by combining the expertise and resources of two market leaders.”

The ESS board of directors also commented on the merger: “As we look ahead to our 50th year in business in 2024, the company is in great shape to continue on its path of growth in this ever-evolving sphere of security and technology.

"We are extremely delighted to welcome CSS customers and look forward to continuing the high standard of customer service they are used to. This acquisition will help ESS to strengthen its position and brand in the electronic security market and will provide a foundation for future growth and success. The company is committed to providing the highest quality of security solutions and exceptional customer service.”

Belfast-based security company ESS’s acquisition of Central Security Systems (CSS). The announcement represents a significant acquisition in the Northern Ireland security market, that will see two long-standing, and local market-leading businesses merged as of this month. Pictured are Tony McEwan, ESS director, Pat McElvanna, ESS director, CSS director, Brian Hunter and Paul Campbell, non-executive chairman, ESSBelfast-based security company ESS’s acquisition of Central Security Systems (CSS). The announcement represents a significant acquisition in the Northern Ireland security market, that will see two long-standing, and local market-leading businesses merged as of this month. Pictured are Tony McEwan, ESS director, Pat McElvanna, ESS director, CSS director, Brian Hunter and Paul Campbell, non-executive chairman, ESS
