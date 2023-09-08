News you can trust since 1737
Belfast's Hinch Distillery opens the doors to their latest venture...a dog-friendly cafe

The Hinch Cafe is a dog-friendly destination where guests and their furry companions can relax adding ‘a new dimension to our business’
By Claire Cartmill
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
Hinch Distillery, the celebrated whiskey and gin producer on the outskirts of Belfast, has unveiled its newest venture – the Hinch Cafe.

The dog-friendly destination welcomes furry friends to join their owners as they explore the retail shop and enjoy refreshments.

Harriet Finnigan from the Hinch Cafe said: "Our cafe adds a new dimension to our business. It's open for casual visitors and events in conjunction with tours, providing a memorable experience."

In the spirit of celebration, Hinch Distillery also proudly announces its success at the Meiningers ISW Awards 2023. Its Craft & Casks Imperial Stout Finish Whiskey has earned the esteemed title of Best Blended Irish Whiskey, a recognition of the distillery's dedication to craftsmanship.

Additionally, the 10-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish and Peated Single Malt have received Grand Gold and Gold awards, respectively, further cementing Hinch's reputation for exceptional quality.

Hinch Distillery's previous win of Best Tourism Experience at the NI Giant Spirit Awards demonstrates the distillery's dedication to providing memorable experiences for visitors. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovation of the entire team.

"We are proud to be acknowledged among the industry's finest. These accolades reflect our dedication to excellence, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors," added Darren Cosgrove, one of the café's managers.

In addition to the cafe, the Hinch Distillery Visitors Centre offers an award-winning tourism experience with its whiskey tours (Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5:30pm) and the Gin School Experience (Friday and Saturday at 5:30pm, Sunday at 2pm). The cafe complements these attractions.

