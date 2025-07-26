Northern Ireland’s oldest traditional wool shop has closed its doors after nearly seven decades of serving the local community – however it’s not fading into history just yet.

Jean’s Wool Shop, a beloved fixture on Belfast’s Cregagh Road, was originally open in 1956 as part of a five-store chain founded by the Carlisle family.

Over the years, as the other stores closed, the Cregagh Road branch stood as the last remaining outlet – and a cherished institution for generations of knitters and crafters.

Jenny Carlisle, daughter of the original ‘Jean’ kept the family legacy going until the main Newtownards Road store shut in 1997. However three years ago, the torch was passed to Samantha Marshall, who preserved not only the original business name but also much of its character, including the wool stands and familiar layout.

Samantha, from Jordanstown, described the closure as “incredibly sad,” citing rising costs, declining sales, and an unpredictable economy as contributing factors as well as a changing society.

“We just can’t afford to keep it running,” she told The News Letter. “Keeping the shop open is eating into our profit margins. Just between last year and this year, we’re 50% down on what we were. It’s just incredibly sad that this day has come.”

As a destination shop rather than one dependent on heavy foot traffic, Jean’s Wool Shop felt the pinch as customers, wary of rising living costs, cut non-essential spending.

She continued: “It’s just a typical story of all of our independents at the moment. I think that’s down to the fact that people are just scared. We’re a destination shop, so we don’t really rely on footfall.

“Wool is a small thing that people can leave out of their budgets and that’s had quite a catastrophic effect on us.”

Despite considering closure a year earlier, Samantha, who started crafting 12 years ago, continued operating out of love for the store’s role in the community.

"I started crafting while looking after my baby boy and mother-in-law in hospital. A nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital helped me start as it was something I could do while sitting at their bedside – and I got hooked,” she laughed.

“Then the opportunity came to take on Jean’s Wool Shop and as it’s the oldest in Ireland, it seemed rude not to.

"Over the years the shop has been a safe space for many women in the area. You can sit and chat, enjoy one of the workshops, and knit away any problems. It’s more of a community service really, reading forms, counselling and giving advice...the wool simply brings the people in.

"It does have a life of its own this shop. It feels like the world is out there and we’re safe in here."

While the physical storefront has now closed, Samantha confirmed that the business will be moving online, with three new websites launching in the coming weeks – Embroidery delights, Crafty Bookworm and Jean’s Wool Shop.

She explained: “Workshops are the central part and closing the shop will enable me to put my energy into them rather than being tied up here 10-4pm each day. I’m hoping to get the website up and running next week. Embroidery delights is for the workshops, Crafty Bookworm is to sell craft books and Jean’s Wool Shop is for online sales of knitting and crochet wool focusing on Scheepjes yarn and Nipro needles.

"I’m hoping to offer soap making, crochet, felting, embroidery and Macrame workshop in the Cregagh Road shop. It’s just the way things are now, you either diversify or die and I’m not ready to go yet..there’s still more knitting and nattering to do.”

