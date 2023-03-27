The first ‘Belfast Cut’ gin launched in Northern Ireland in more than a century, Jawbox, now a multi-award-winning product created by founding managing director Gerry White in 2016, has seen significant growth in sales in intensely competitive global markets such as the US, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.

These are countries where the gin category is also projected by industry experts to show continued annual value growth over the next few years, according to a recent report by the DKG team, a leading independent and globally focused distributor of a successful portfolio of premium and small batch brands of spirits, including Jawbox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multi-award-winning Jawbox is now among Northern Ireland’s most successful gin brands and an industry leader on the island of Ireland.

“We can also see that a significant portion of the global share can be found in non-traditional markets where the gin category is emerging and developing strongly. These markets include Canada, Australia, and South America,” DKG, adds.

DKG also distributes other very successful brands, such as Italy’s Ginato Gin, Japan’s Ukiyo Gin, Bowsaw American Whisky and the unique Shamrock Irish Whiskey, worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once a well-known and widely respected publican in Belfast city, Gerry, renowned for his relentless and successful marketing endeavours in the UK, Republic of Ireland and further afield, continues: “Everything is going really well for the gin. It’s all very exciting for everyone associated with Jawbox, a classic dry gin.”

In addition to the ‘straight’ gin, Jawbox has developed two flavoured and successful gin liqueurs – rhubarb and ginger and pineapple and ginger. These are ideal for creating original cocktails.

“The DKG team is awesome,” Gerry says. “They are doing a tremendous job in pinpointing and helping us to market and exploit opportunities especially in markets outside Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DKG is focused on innovation and has pledged “to continue to introduce Jawbox Gin to new markets and work with partners and distributors to bring the brand to gin enthusiasts around the world”.

And market trends continue to work strongly in favour of Jawbox. The gin is produced at Echlinville Distillery at Kircubbin in Co Down, the first licensed distillery here in over a century when it was launched by Belfast entrepreneur Shane Braniff and longstanding business partner Jarlath Watson in 2013. It was then only the second distillery after Old Bushmills in Co Antrim. There are now around 12 distilleries either in operation or planned across Northern Ireland.

Echlinville is also the home of historic and hugely successful Irish whiskey brands Dunville’s and Old Comber and the award-winning Weaver’s Gin.

Gerry White, founding managing director of Jawbox Gin in Belfast now winning significant sales in key global markets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gin exports from the UK, according to an industry review, “have been on the rise, with the Gin Guild reporting that they bounced back to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

HMRC figures for 2022 showed the total value of UK gin exports grew by more than a third to a record £731 million, up from 2021’s figure of £542 million”.

The 2022 figure represented a nine percent increase on 2019 levels when the category’s exports hit £672 million. This trend is set to continue as the popularity of gin continues to grow in emerging markets around the world.

DKG has also seen its highly innovative Kirker Four Province Irish Whiskey Blend listed by the influential GQ magazine in Germany among the nation’s best whiskeys and as ‘Whiskey of the Week’ there in the edition ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerry White, founding managing director of Jawbox Gin in Belfast now winning significant sales in key global markets

Kirker Shamrock Four Province Blend is Ireland’s first four province spirit blend, consisting of six different whiskeys which have been blended from four different distilleries across the four provinces of Ireland.

Welcoming the inclusion, DKG says: “As a new release, we’re in great company and holding our own amongst some of the biggest whiskey brands in the world - this is a testament to the exceptional quality of our spirit and our commitment to producing high-quality, premium Irish whiskey that is enjoyed by discerning enthusiasts around the world.”

DKG developed from Drinksology, a specialist design studio which was set up by Steven Pattison and Richard Ryan in Belfast in 2007. It works exclusively with the alcoholic drinks industry and has contributed to the design and ambience of renowned bars such as The Dead Rabbit and Black Tail in New York. The partnership has worked with 12 of ‘World’s best’ Spirited Awards and five World’s 50 Best Bar awards in seven years. The duo continues to play a key role in DKG’s remarkable growth. Richard, for example, developed the distinctive Shamrock blend.

Advertisement Hide Ad