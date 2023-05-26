Belfast’s highly decorated Merchant Hotel has received another accolade to add to its burgeoning trophy cabinet.

The Merchant has been recognised by travel giant, Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor, placing winners amongst the 10% of all listings on the site globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2002, the Travelers’ Choice Awards have showcased the best hotels based on the reviews and opinions of millions of travellers from around the world. The awards are the result of real-life traveller insights collected over a 12-month period on Tripadvisor.

The Spa at The Merchant has also been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious World Spa Awards. The Spa is one of just five to be nominated for the coveted ‘Northern Ireland's Best Hotel Spa 2023’ title. Voting is now open and runs until August 8, with customers invited to vote for the businesses they consider to be the very best in spa and wellness. To vote, visit the Northern Ireland section of the World Spa Awards website.

In its 17-years on Waring Street, The Merchant has accumulated over 150 accolades, including its coveted AA Five Red Star Rating, the UK Hotel Awards Best UK Hotel title and World’s Best Cocktail Bar at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirit Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Merchant has been recognised by travel giant, Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great reviews on Tripadvisor, placing winners amongst the 10% of all listings on the site globally