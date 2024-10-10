Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After co-founding the Belfast company in 2015, Dr. Jason McKeown transitioned from medical doctor to CEO, combining his passion for improving people’s lives, neuroscience, and technology

CEO of Neurovalens, Dr. Jason McKeown, has been awarded the honorary title of Visiting Professor at the Ulster University.

Medical technology manufacturer in Belfast is a global leader in neurotechnology. The company’s Modius technology is FDA-cleared as a non-invasive, drug-free medical device. It enhances health by using low-level electrical signals that stimulate the vestibular nerve in the brain to regulate key functions like sleep, stress, and overall mental health.

Dr. McKeown has obtained medical device clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for two innovative products: the Modius Stress device for treating anxiety and the Modius Sleep device for managing insomnia. Both devices will soon be available by prescription from physicians in the U.S.

After co-founding the company in 2015, Dr. McKeown transitioned from medical doctor to CEO of Neurovalens, combining his passion for improving people’s lives, neuroscience, and technology. He also holds an academic position at the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

“I am very proud to have been awarded this position by Ulster University and look forward to sharing my experience of developing our innovative, non-invasive treatment and the commercial knowledge I’ve gained bringing our technology to the market as a product,” said Dr. McKeown.

“The university has been an integral part of the Neurovalens story, collaborating with us on key clinical trials carried out here in Northern Ireland, which have enabled the company to achieve approval for our products.”

Dr. McKeown will hold this position over the next four years in the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, based in the School of Biomedical Sciences and the School of Medicine.

“Jason and his team have created one of the most innovative and exciting med-tech companies to ever come out of Northern Ireland,” said Professor Louise Dubras, head of School of Medicine at Ulster University.