Belfast's new revamped Marks & Spencer opens following 'significant investment'
This is not just any store...Marks & Spencer Boucher Road unveils new look for customers.
Marks & Spencer Boucher Road has unveiled its new look which includes a card shop and in-store bakery.
The revamped store opened its doors at the weekend to eagerly awaiting customers, with store manager Nathan Moore cutting the ribbon alongside Percy Pig.
Having received significant investment to enable such an upgrade, the store also includes a bigger product range and a new look plant and flower area.
-
1
Northern Ireland Protocol: Chamber of Commerce - Invest NI survey finds almost half businesses experiencing challenges due to EU Brexit trade deal
-
2
Northern Ireland Protocol: DUP will not be 'bullied or cajoled' into restoring Stormont insists Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in letter to Secretary of State
The store at Balmoral Plaza also exudes a modern, spacious and inspiring look plus more self-serve checkouts.
Nathan Moore, store manager at M&S Boucher Road, said: “We are delighted to showcase our new-look to our Belfast customers after some exciting improvements.
"With our fantastic new store bakery and vibrant neon lightening, we hope this store will be as enjoyable and convenient as possible.
"Despite the various changes our store has undergone, one thing has remained and that is M&S Food’s great quality produce.