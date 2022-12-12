News you can trust since 1737
Belfast's new revamped Marks & Spencer opens following 'significant investment'

This is not just any store...Marks & Spencer Boucher Road unveils new look for customers.

By Claire Cartmill
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:51pm

Marks & Spencer Boucher Road has unveiled its new look which includes a card shop and in-store bakery.

The revamped store opened its doors at the weekend to eagerly awaiting customers, with store manager Nathan Moore cutting the ribbon alongside Percy Pig.

Having received significant investment to enable such an upgrade, the store also includes a bigger product range and a new look plant and flower area.

Most Popular

The store at Balmoral Plaza also exudes a modern, spacious and inspiring look plus more self-serve checkouts.

Nathan Moore, store manager at M&S Boucher Road, said: “We are delighted to showcase our new-look to our Belfast customers after some exciting improvements.

"With our fantastic new store bakery and vibrant neon lightening, we hope this store will be as enjoyable and convenient as possible.

"Despite the various changes our store has undergone, one thing has remained and that is M&S Food’s great quality produce.

"We hope our customers love our new-look and feel as much as we do!”

Pictured is store manager Nathan Moore and Percy Pig
Marks & Spencer Boucher Road unveiled its brand-new look for customers. Pictured are the M&S store members along side Percy Pig
