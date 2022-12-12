Marks & Spencer Boucher Road has unveiled its new look which includes a card shop and in-store bakery.

The revamped store opened its doors at the weekend to eagerly awaiting customers, with store manager Nathan Moore cutting the ribbon alongside Percy Pig.

Having received significant investment to enable such an upgrade, the store also includes a bigger product range and a new look plant and flower area.

The store at Balmoral Plaza also exudes a modern, spacious and inspiring look plus more self-serve checkouts.

Nathan Moore, store manager at M&S Boucher Road, said: “We are delighted to showcase our new-look to our Belfast customers after some exciting improvements.

"With our fantastic new store bakery and vibrant neon lightening, we hope this store will be as enjoyable and convenient as possible.

"Despite the various changes our store has undergone, one thing has remained and that is M&S Food’s great quality produce.

"We hope our customers love our new-look and feel as much as we do!”

Pictured is store manager Nathan Moore and Percy Pig