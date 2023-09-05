Watch more videos on Shots!

Belfast-based AI data analytics firm, Sonrai Analytics has formed a partnership with Cancer Research Horizons to drive precision medicine innovation.

Cancer Research Horizons is an innovation engine built to complement Cancer Research UK’s network of exceptional researchers, and the new collaboration aims to harness the cutting-edge AI-enabled discovery technology, Sonrai Discovery, provided by Sonrai Analytics.

By leveraging this state-of-the-art platform, Cancer Research Horizons aims to accelerate and enhance the robustness of its research insights, maximising the ability to extract the next generation of biomarkers within its funded cancer programmes across the UK.

Sonrai Analytics’ founder CEO, professor Darragh McArt, said: "I'm thrilled that Sonrai is partnered with such a dedicated and forward-thinking organisation like Cancer Research Horizons. Together, we will leverage Sonrai's cutting-edge AI-enabled discovery technology to accelerate the pace of research originating from the CRUK network and impact the most critical stages of discovery.”

Tony Hickson, chief business officer of Cancer Research Horizons, added: “Our partnership with Sonrai has further expanded our AI capabilities and will provide an invaluable tool to enhance our research network’s analysis. We are excited to begin this collaboration in pursuit of new precision medicines to treat cancer patients.”