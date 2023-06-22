Employee satisfaction at a Belfast-based learning technology company has risen by 113% after introducing a remote-first working model in late 2021.

Synergy Learning consulted employees in early 2021 on their workplace preferences, including their thoughts on remote working. The findings of the research led to the company moving to a remote-first approach for the team, while also investing more than £500,000 in a new collaborative hub so employees still have a space to come together if they wish to.

Since the remote-first working model was implemented, 100% of Synergy Learning’s team have varied their hours to suit out of work activities and caring responsibilities, with 15% varying their patterns daily, and all with no discernible drop in productivity. In the past 12 months, an Employee Net Satisfaction survey shows employee satisfaction has increased by 113%.

Rebecca Henson, implementation consultant at Synergy Learning, said: "Remote, flexible working has transformed my family’s life. Having the flexibility to work around school runs and events means I can pursue my career and give work my full attention without compromising the time I spend with my son."

Tijana Milenkovic Jankovic, project manager at Synergy Learning, continued: "The Working from Anywhere policy allows me to spend time with my family living abroad while working. This leaves me space to use my Annual Leave for travelling and holidays."

Synergy Learning’s promotion of a remote-first, flexible and asynchronous way of working started in early 2020, following the closure of the company’s former offices in Holywood during the early stages of the pandemic.

Over the last three years, the company’s flexible, remote-first business model has maximised the use of technology to create a workflow that frees up time and encourages people to prioritise tasks when they feel most focused, allowing them to spend more quality time on other tasks in an appropriate environment.

The £500,000 investment in Autumn 2021 supported the opening of the company’s state-of-the-art Hub, located at the Catalyst Innovation Centre in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, and has contributed to the development of Synergy Learning's remote-first, asynchronous working model.

The company’s 2,000 sq feet Titanic Quarter Hub is a shared space where 1Team can meet to innovate, learn, inspire and motivate each other, or simply check-in and book a hot desk for a day. The hub accommodates up to 20 people and has contributed to the company’s collaborative goals, creating an open, vibrant and well-equipped space for 1Team to come together. The collaborative culture is further augmented by All Hands, a quarterly meetup where the team can develop connection, creativity and community.

The investment also funded 15 new jobs across the business, including roles in Business Development, Consulting, Systems and UX, with nine of these roles newly designed to expand the service provided to customers.

While remote onboarding requires innovative approaches, being geographically agnostic when it comes to recruitment has positively benefited Synergy Learning, particularly with more specialist roles. Over the last 12 months, the workforce at the company has become more diverse, with employees spread across the UK & Ireland. There has also been an increase in LGBTQ+ and female representation in the company.

Synergy Learning’s CEO, Roy Kerley, added: “The last 12 months have been fantastic for Synergy Learning. Following the £500,000 investment, we have implemented various flexible working opportunities that can be adapted by each employee to create the best way of working for them. Our Titanic Quarter Hub provides our colleagues with necessary flexibility while not compromising on face-to-face interaction and collaboration opportunities when required to create a positive employee experience.

“We’re excited about continued growth at Synergy Learning, creating jobs to meet demand by investing in 1Team and implementing further flexible working opportunities. I am looking forward to continuing this growth with our remote-first approach increasing employee satisfaction and enhancing excellent service for our worldwide customer base.”

Synergy Learning has recently been named as one of the UK’s fastest growing businesses and recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s Top 100 Tech Companies. These accolades followed several recent customer wins for the company, including the World Trade Organisation and Hyundai Motor Europe and a headquarters move to the new collaborative Hub located at the Catalyst Innovation Centre in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.