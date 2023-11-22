Version 1, a digital transformation partner which employs over 500 people at its NI office, set to deliver a multi-million-pound digital transformation programme for Companies House

Version 1, a leading digital transformation partner which employs over 500 people at its Belfast office, has been successful in its bid to deliver a multi-million-pound digital transformation programme for Companies House, the UK government’s executive agency that maintains the register of companies.

The agreement represents the largest technology contract let to date by Companies House. As many as 70 digital and cloud specialists will support the programme through agile teams across business analysis, software development and user centred design.

Companies House identified a need to engage with an IT partner that was highly experienced in digitally transforming mission-critical Government services to help deliver its transformation programme and embarked upon a competitive procurement process under the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Digital Specialists and Programmes Framework (RM6263).

The framework is designed to help public sector organisations buy, design, build, and deliver bespoke solutions to help digital transformation programmes. Version 1 was the successful organisation chosen from the stringent evaluation process. The company has proven experience as a delivery partner to UK Government, having already delivered similar transformation programmes for His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs, the Ministry of Justice and Department for Transport.

Version 1 will partner with Companies House to modernise systems and processes and deliver more efficient services by digitising and automating where possible or removing legacy systems, as well as delivering new systems to support legislation and improved customer interaction.

Both Companies House and Version 1 operate internal models that build inclusive, positive cultures, embracing and facilitating change and are an excellent match for delivering this large scale, mission-critical transformation over the next four years.

Tom O’Connor, CEO at Version 1, explained: “To be part of a transformation journey like this one with Companies House, as public sector services continue to evolve and digitise, is a real honour and we are extremely excited to support it.

"We’re well positioned with longevity, scale and experience to be able to deliver real innovation and capability. Working together with the teams at Companies House, we will support the drive to ensure that it continues to be the most innovative, open and trusted registry in the world with brilliant services that give a great user experience.”