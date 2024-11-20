Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading IT asset disposition and IT asset lifecycle management company Vyta has been named as the only Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) based representative vendor in the 2024 Gartner ‘Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition.

Gartner, a leading IT market research firm, issues its IT asset disposition (ITAD) Market Guide annually to provide an overview of important issues for businesses to consider when developing their ITAD programme and selecting a service provider.

A select group of leading representative vendors in the ITAD market are identified within the guide, and Vyta is included among them this year.

Philip McMichael, Vyta’s founder and chief executive, said: “Being named in the Gartner Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition not only validates our commitment to delivering world-class ITAD and ITALM services but also enhances our visibility and credibility in the market.

Vyta's founder and chief executive, Philip McMichael, says the Belfast company continues to grow its global presence

“As we continue to grow our global presence, we are proud to be recognised as a reliable partner for businesses seeking efficient, sustainable and secure IT asset management solutions.

“Gartner’s rigorous evaluation process makes this acknowledgement a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to serve our clients with excellence and integrity.”

Explaining the relevance of the Guide, Gartner analysts Rob Schafer and Christopher Dixon said: “Sustainability requirements are compounding the ongoing ITAD challenges of data security and sound reuse/recycling.

“Procurement and vendor management leaders can use this Market Guide to navigate the ITAD market, assess growing compliance risks and identify representative ITAD providers.”

Vyta delivers IT asset disposition and IT asset lifecycle management services to customers in over 50 countries worldwide from sites in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the UK.

When referencing Vyta in the guide, Gartner noted that the Mallusk-headquartered business has 600 customers worldwide, supported by 125 ITAD-dedicated employees.