Belfast-based hospitality group The Warren Collection are announced plans to open new luxury serviced apartments in Malta.

Park Heights is a stylish new development of serviced studio apartments in Msida, boasting rooftop pool with bar restaurant, gym and panoramic views of Valletta and Grand Harbour.

When The Warren Collection launched into the Belfast market in 2021 with the Number Eleven on Malone Road, the firm showed a confidence in the local tourism market at the time outlining ambitious plans to open further properties in Northern Ireland.

In early 2022, they announced the opening of The Quarter, an affordable, stylish accommodation in the vibrant Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast. Later that year, they acquired The Gregory, firmly establishing their presence locally.

But the hospitality company is now setting their sights further afield with Park Heights.

Mark Docherty, commercial director, Warren Collection said: ‘“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first Warren Collection property in Malta, an archipelago rich in historic architecture and quickly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for business and leisure travel. Park Heights by the Warren Collection provides both leisure and business travellers with revitalizing experiences, all while maintaining the high standards and consistent service for which Warren Collection brand is known for.”

David Warren, director of Warren Collection, added: “I’m delighted with the location of our newest property; it is a short taxi ride to both Valletta and St Julian’s it’s a perfect solution for both business and leisure traveller.”

Artists impressions of Park Heights

