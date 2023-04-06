Belfast’s waterfront venue is officially open with an enhanced food and drink offering, a new name and news of Lost City Golf arrival
After months of redevelopment, Belfast’s famous waterfront venue is officially open for business with an enhanced food and drink offering – and a new name – following the arrival of Nando’s and Five Guys last week.
To support the relaunch, the complex formerly known as the Odyssey Pavilion will now rebrand to Odyssey Place – a fresh, dynamic moniker that will create a sense of place and a destination brand for families.
Leaseholder of Odyssey Place, Matagorda2, has also confirmed another exciting new arrival for the scheme later this year – Lost City Golf.
The signing is the golf leisure operator’s fourth site in the UK, with Lost City Golf taking a substantial 15,000 sq ft unit offering two exciting indoor adventure golf courses and restaurant.
The scale of food and leisure tenants now operational including Cineworld and Hollywood Bowl enhance the world-class events and experiences offered by The SSE Arena, Belfast, the Stena Line Belfast Giants, W5 science and discovery centre, and state-of-the-art learning centre, W5 LIFE.
Reports in from new tenants Nando’s and Five Guys have revealed strong sales, and Zizzi are due to open the week after Easter.
Guy Hollis, Matagorda2, said: “It’s great to see our new tenants in and trading strongly in their first week ahead of what’s expected to be a busy Easter break. With an impressive mix of family-food outlets and leisure activities, Odyssey Place is sure to be a destination for families from across Belfast and beyond keen to have a full day’s itinerary to entertain kids off school.
“We’re also delighted to announce that Lost City Golf will join our roster later in the year, with only a few units remaining to fill, negotiations for which are well underway and should hopefully be confirmed in the coming months.”
Finch Commercial Real Estate and McMullen Real Estate are advising Matagorda2 on all leasing.
Finch co-founder Nicky Finnieston, added: “Odyssey Place is Northern Ireland’s dominant leisure venue and we’re not surprised in the interest from big name brands keen to secure space. After months of redevelopment and high quality fit out, it’s exciting to see tenants open their doors. Initial footfall has been strong and we expect this to continue as the offering enhances further, with plenty more to come.”