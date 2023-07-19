The guide describes Belle Isle Estate as “an exceptional mixed-use country estate situated in an outstandingly picturesque and ecologically important location on the banks of Lough Erne in County Fermanagh, an area which is famed for the variety of its landscape and natural beauty”.

The guide continues: “Within the estate are 17 cottages and apartments which provide excellent accommodation for guests, staff and residential lettings … The estate extends to about 448 acres (181 hectares) in total with about 239 acres of pasture land. There are about 178 acres of woodland, including ancient woods of mixed species. A key feature of the estate is the extent of water frontage (about 6.5 miles in total) which includes four private islands, a sizeable jetty for a boat and planning permission to construct an additional private jetty.”