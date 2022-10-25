BelTech, the conference that unites technologists right across the tech sector, is looking for the industry’s future leaders as it officially opens its call for speakers ahead of the conference taking place in 2023.

Returning on March 9 and 10 2023, BelTech will continue to lead the way in gathering, informing and inspiring Northern Ireland’s technology practitioners of today and of the future.

BelTech is aiming to give as many emerging technologists as possible the opportunity to bring their ideas to a domestic and influential global audience.

The themes and tracks of the next BelTech will focus on distributed enterprises, mesh architecture and artificial intelligence. Talks focusing on sustainable computing practices across these tracks are encouraged.

Curated by technologists for technologists, BelTech 2023 is supported by Kainos, Allstate NI and Expleo.

Applications close on Wednesday, November 2.

Kyle Davidson, lead curator of BelTech 2023, said: “The aim of BelTech is to celebrate our growing sector and give a platform to new, emerging voices to help spark ideas and collaboration within our sector by inspiring the next generation of tech professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BelTech, the conference that unites technologists right across the tech sector, is looking for the industry’s future leaders

“Next year’s BelTech is all about breaking down barriers and empowering people from all walks of life. The beauty of working in tech is that it nurtures diversity and that is what BelTech 2023 is all about.