Belfast wholesaler Scobie & Junor has held their annual competition to find which Northern Ireland butcher makes the best sausages.

Headquartered in Mallusk the family-run firm has been around for over 100 years with sites across the UK and Ireland and 70 years in Northern Ireland.

Entries came in from all over Northern Ireland and were scored through a blind taste test. Awards went out to the Best Butchers Apprentice, Country Champions and the overall Supreme Champion.

A spokesperson explained: “We remained a family-owned company and continue to maintain supplying high-quality products to butchers and food manufacturers.

"Earlier this month, Scobie and Junor NI hosted their annual sausage competition in order to find out which Northern Ireland butcher makes the best sausages.

"Entries came in from all over Northern Ireland and were scored through a blind taste test and categorised, showcasing the talent there is within northern Irish butchers. Awards went out to the Best Butchers Apprentice, Country Champions and the overall Supreme Champion. All entries were of an extreme high quality and we want to congratulate everyone who entered.

“Scobie and Junor also like to give back to the community so with that in mind, all proceeds of the open evening were in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

"Butchers from each county were able to enter their sausage creations into three categories: Best pork sausage, best beef and best speciality sausage.

“A winner for each of these categories was awarded for each region. Plus, an overall winner for each county was awarded a prize – crowned best sausage for their county. There was also a competition to crown the best butcher apprentice in Northern Ireland.

“Finally, a winner was crowned overall ‘Supreme Champion’ for the Northern Ireland 2024 Sausage Competition.

“This event highlighted the best of local culinary skills.”

Supreme Champion Sausage Maker 2024 was Robert Graham of Graham Family Butchers in Ballinamallard.

1 . Celebrating the art of sausage making Ellie Mc Padden, Lisdergan Butchery, Omagh is a young butcher apprentice within Lisdergan Scullery/Butchery . Nestles nestled in Omagh they showcase wonderful products made in house Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Celebrating the art of sausage making Joe Quail from Quails Fine Foods, Banbridge was awarded overall Champion for County Down, winning the award for the best beef sausage and pork sausage Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Celebrating the art of sausage making Clayton Moore from M & W Farm Meats was awarded overall Champion for County Armagh, winning the award for the best beef sausage and speciality sausage, Beef cracked Black Pepper Photo: u Photo Sales