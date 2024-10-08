Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in County Antrim has invested £2.5million to expand its stylish guestrooms to enhance the property’s awarding winning facilities.

The boutique hotel, named as the ‘Best Place to Stay’ in Northern Ireland for 2024 by The Times and Sunday Times, unveiled the detailed internal and external plans for 17 new guestrooms, at an exclusive behind the scenes visit by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Councillor Neil Kelly.

The stylish new guestrooms, which are part of a new courtyard of accommodation, will blend seamlessly into the hotel’s picturesque grounds, complementing The Rabbit’s existing 33 guestrooms and offering an elevated guest experience that is sure to impress.

The opening of the 17 new bedrooms, scheduled to welcome their first guests from December 6, will result in 14 additional jobs, bringing The Rabbit’s total workforce to 150.

Tiarnan O’Neill, Galgorm Collection Group finance director, said: “It was a privilege to welcome The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly to be among the first to see the plans for the 17 new bedrooms currently in development at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat.

“This £2.5 million investment underscores our commitment to continuously evolve and elevate our guest experience, while also creating valuable job opportunities for the local area. We’re proud to contribute to the regional economy and boost tourism in the area, attracting visitors from across the island and beyond to experience the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer.”

The bedrooms in the new-build accommodation extension will each come with all the luxurious amenities and mod-cons synonymous with stays at The Rabbit, including Dyson hairdryers, retro Swan kettles, Bluetooth speakers and for the one ‘Luxe’ room that complements the 16 other ‘Comfy’ rooms, an indulgent free-standing bath.

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, purchased in 2019 by Galgorm Collection, has to date received a £12 million facelift – including the addition of a spa, treatment rooms and wedding ceremony space, refurbishment of the bar and restaurant, enhancement of existing bedrooms, and an upgrade of wedding and event spaces.

The Mayor explained: “I warmly welcome the jobs announcement and accommodation expansion plans shared today by The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, which highlight their unwavering commitment to providing employment opportunities in our borough, and to elevating the hospitality experience for both visitors and locals alike. “The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat has consistently demonstrated strong leadership in the hospitality industry within Antrim and Newtownabbey, and we look forward to seeing the latest development come to completion in December.”

Perhaps best recognised by the iconic disco ball which hangs above its alluring Roman bath, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat is perched over a stunning lake in the picturesque village of Templepatrick, and offers a range of unique spa amenities including the only man-made heated pebble beach on the island of Ireland, as well as a series of hot tubs, Swedish sauna, salt room, exclusive spa treatments and unique botanical bathing experiences.

Its restaurant has been officially recognised for its food and dining excellence, achieving an AA rosette for culinary excellence, whilst The Rabbit’s Spa was awarded Recommended Spa at the 2023 AA Hotel Spa Awards.

Lynsey Gordon, associate director at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, added: “The hotel has been the subject of significant investment since its acquisition by Galgorm Collection in 2019 and we are incredibly proud of the dramatic transformation that has been realised across the site.

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in County Antrim has invested £2.5 million to expand its stylish guestrooms to enhance the property’s awarding winning facilities. The boutique hotel unveiled the detailed internal and external plans for 17 new guestrooms, at an exclusive behind the scenes visit by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, councillor Neil Kelly. Pictured are Stephen Norris, deputy director of regeneration of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Mark McKeown, corporate banking manager at AIB, Tiarnan O’Neill, group finance director at Galgorm Collection, Alderman Paul Michael BEM and councillor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“The extensive redevelopment – a result of our team’s talents, dedication and efforts coupled with the unwavering support of our guests – has seen the hotel rightfully recognised both nationally and internationally as offering an outstanding experience to guests.

“As we continue to further progress our planned redevelopment works, we’re pleased to now be able to share our latest expansion plans which will significantly enhance this unique property. With proposals agreed and contractors on site, I’m delighted to confirm that our 17 new bedrooms will be finished by the start of December this year and we look forward to welcoming our first guests just in time for the busy festive season.”