Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

County Londonderry’s Portstewart has been named the best place to live in Northern Ireland in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The judges praised the north coast seaside town on its year-round community spirit, sandy beach, interesting cultural scene as well as its ‘decent shops, cafés and restaurants’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two other locations in Northern Ireland also featured in the 2024 guide – Donaghadee, Co Down and Ormeau, Belfast.

Portstewart has been named the best place to live in Northern Ireland in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide. The judges praised the north coast seaside town on its year-round community spirit, sandy beach, interesting cultural scene as well as its ‘decent shops, cafés and restaurants’

Published by The Sunday Times, the guide includes 72 locations across the UK and is released today (Friday).

Addressing the winning town, the Sunday Times judges, said: “Year-round community spirit is the beating heart of Northern Ireland’s most graceful seaside town. Beach cleans, litter picks and the volunteers behind the annual Red Sails festival are just a few examples of the local pride that’s always on display. The two-mile sandy beach is at the centre of life here, but there are also decent shops, cafés and restaurants and an interesting cultural scene at the Flowerfield Arts Centre.”

The judges had this to say about Donaghadee: "Life revolves around the water in this scenic and sociable hotspot on the Ards peninsula. It helps that Donaghadee is reputedly the driest spot in Northern Ireland, but the picturesque harbour is usually awash with paddleboards, kayaks, sailing boats and the hardy swimmers of the Donaghadee Chunky Dunkers, who have raised more than £65,000 for charity in the past decade. The sense of community is as strong as the town is charming with its lighthouse, multicoloured houses and a centre packed with useful independent shops and friendly cafes, pubs and restaurants showcasing local produce.”

The judges also praised Donaghadee for being a scenic and sociable hotspot on the Ards peninsula

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ormeau was also praised: "Family-friendly BT7 remains Belfast’s most liveable neighbourhood, with just the right amount of buzz in its cafes. Importantly, the schools are great, and nowhere in the city can beat it for outdoor space. Dogs and kids can let off steam in Ormeau and Cherryvale Parks, while cyclists and joggers can canter along the towpath.”

The Sunday Times’s judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street. There are more new entries than ever before in this year’s guide.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, councillor Steven Callaghan said the accolade was “wholly deserved”.

He continued: “This is such a fantastic accolade for Portstewart, where the beauty and sense of community and culture is unrivalled. We’re so fortunate to have an area of such outstanding beauty on our doorstep and we’re all very proud that Portstewart has been recognised in this way for its unique characteristics as a place to live.

Ormeau was also praised for it's most liveable neighbourhood, great schools and outdoor space. Pictured is Ormeau Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to realise that this doesn’t happen by chance – from the volunteers behind the Red Sails festival, to those who work tirelessly to keep our beaches and streets clear of litter, local people should feel a real sense of pride that their efforts have been recognised by an expert team of judges. The council wishes to extend its thanks to all of those who helped bring this positive recognition to the town.”

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Jennifer Gilmour, was also delighted with the news: “Donaghadee is part of Ards and North Down’s beautiful 115 miles of scenic coastline and is one of the many jewels in the Borough’s crown. The picturesque town collected another award for winning its category in the Ulster in Bloom competition earlier this week and consistently secures accolade after accolade.

"This is thanks to an incredibly enthusiastic band of volunteers who have a pride and passion for the town and work alongside the Council to help make it what it is. Combined with its selection of independent shops as well as delicious eateries, cosy cafes, traditional pubs and a multitude of watersports activities, Donaghadee and our wider Borough have so much to offer. For those who don’t already live here, a very warm welcome is guaranteed.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson, also agreed with the judges. He added: “We’re delighted to see Ormeau recognised as a fantastic place to live by the Sunday Times today. We’re very fortunate in Belfast to have a really strong sense of community – and that’s really evident in Ormeau, along with a fantastic array of independent retailers, restaurants, cafés and pubs, the Ormeau Library, the beautiful Ormeau and Cherryvale Parks, great schools - and of course, easy access to both our city centre, and the nature that surrounds us; whether that’s on the Lagan Towpath, on the nearby Cregagh Glen, or in the Belfast Hills.”

Portstewart has been named the best place to live in Northern Ireland in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, concluded: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024. What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there. That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.”

The sponsor, Halifax, has provided the average house price for each location. Broadband speeds were provided by Thinkbroadband.com.