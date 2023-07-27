BGF has invested £3.4million in Nuada, a Belfast-based company that is redefining the capture of carbon dioxide from foundational and hard-to-abate industries.

Carbon capture is an essential climate technology that is required to meet global climate goals.

Formerly MOF Technologies, Nuada’s next-generation ‘heatless’ capture technology is removing the deployment barriers of energy intensity and cost, enabling industrial emitters to decarbonise their operations efficiently and economically.

A former Queen's University spin-out firm, Nuada is working with leading cement manufacturers, Buzzi Unicem, Heidelberg Materials and Cementir Holding, and is currently deploying a first-of-a-kind plant at Buzzi Unicem’s Monselice plant in Northern Italy.

The funding from BGF, one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland, will support the construction of an additional pilot plant at an energy-from-waste facility at University of Sheffield.

This investment is an extension to Nuada’s £4.5m Series A round which was co-led by the Clean Growth Fund and Barclays’ Sustainable Impact Capital portfolio. The company has also recently secured nearly £3m of grant-funded projects from UKRI and the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Dr Conor Hamill, co-chief executive officer of Nuada, said: “There is no net zero without carbon capture. However, incumbent solutions are notoriously costly and energy intensive. Investment from BGF will further catalyse the scale-up and deployment of our technology, ensuring we are primed to efficiently decarbonise heavy industries.”

Dr Jose Casaban, co-chief executive officer of Nuada, explained: “We look forward to working with BGF and drawing on their expertise in climate tech to make carbon capture more accessible and affordable for businesses and governments around the world.”

Dennis Atkinson and Rowan Bird from BGF, added: “We are delighted to announce this investment in Nuada, a company that can play a significant role in the transition to a net zero carbon future using advanced technology.