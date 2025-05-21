McDonald’s has today officially opened its latest Northern Irish restaurant in Coleraine, bringing an additional 120 new jobs to the area.

The new 80-seater Drive Thru restaurant has 39 parking spaces and signals a £4 million investment from the global brand, which sees its restaurant estate in Northern Ireland expand to 35.

Each of the 35 McDonald’s restaurants in Northern Ireland are owned and managed by eight individual franchisees who are all local businesspeople.

Located in the Asda car park, the new Coleraine restaurant is the second McDonald’s restaurant in the town and both premises are owned and operated by McDonald’s franchisee Bruce Baillie.

Mr Baillie said that he was excited to build on the strong community links that he has developed in Coleraine over the last 30 years in business.

“McDonald’s has been an important part of the local Coleraine community over the last 30 years and the opening of a second restaurant in the town is an indication of our commitment to the communities in which we serve here,” he added.

“Feeding and fostering local communities is at the heart and centre of the McDonald’s business operation.

“With a lot of our crew at the restaurant hailing from the local area, we have a team that are passionate and looking forward to continuing our partnerships with neighbouring community groups, sports clubs and businesses.”

Customers can order their food in store, at the Drive Thru or via the MyMcDonald’s app. They will also be able to use McDelivery through McDonald’s delivery partners Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

An economic impact report launched last year found that (in 2023) McDonald’s supported over 6,600 jobs both directly and indirectly in Northern Ireland.

It also said that the company contributed £322 million of economic output (GVA) and spent almost £184 million with Northern Irish businesses from its supply chain.

