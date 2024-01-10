Bill will take over from current CEO and founder of 3173, Brian Spence who is stepping down from his executive role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A UK pension governance, advisory, investment and technology group, headquartered in Belfast, has appointed Bill Galvin as chef executive officer.

Bill will join 3173 Limited, which includes the Dalriada Trustees, Spence & Partners and Mantle businesses, on January 22 as CEO designate and assume full responsibility as CEO from March 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill will take over from current CEO and founder of 3173, Brian Spence, originally from Belfast, who is stepping down from his executive role but will continue in a non-executive capacity as deputy chair, alongside Stephan Wilcke as chair.

Bill Galvin will take over from current CEO and founder of 3173, Brian Spence, originally from Belfast, who is stepping down from his executive role but will continue in a non-executive capacity as deputy chair, alongside Stephan Wilcke as chair

Brian will keep some pre-existing client responsibilities and retain his investment in the group, made at the time of the June 2022 management buy-out of the Group supported by growth investor, Synova.

As CEO of 3173, Bill will be based in the Belfast office from where he will support Chris Roberts, Alan Collins and Mike Selby the managing directors of Dalriada Trustees, Spence & Partners and Mantle respectively, as they look to grow these businesses. Through its subsidiaries 3173 employs over 100 people at its head office in Belfast and over 130 across its UK office network.

Bill previously served as CEO of USS (the UK’s largest pension scheme) for over a decade. During his time as CEO, Bill built a high-performing executive team, and steered the scheme through very challenging circumstances.

A UK pension governance, advisory, investment and technology group, headquartered in Belfast, has appointed Bill Galvin as chef executive officer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under his charge, USS created significant value for members: introducing an innovative hybrid pension offering, building a sector-leading in-house investment team, and creating a pension administration function that receives excellent ratings for service levels and decision support. Prior to joining the USS, Bill spent almost five years at the Pensions Regulator, latterly as CEO, where he was responsible for the efficient regulation and supervision of the UK pension market notably during the launch and introduction of autoenrollment in 2012.

Brian Spence CEO and co-founder of 3173, said: “Our ability to attract an executive of Bill Galvin’s experience and reputation is testament to the strength of our group and its offering for the best talent in the pensions industry. Bill’s appointment as CEO designate, is another step forward in our ongoing management transition process to position the group for its next phase of its growth and follows the appointment of managing directors for each of the businesses announced in 2022.

"Bill’s experience and long track record makes him the ideal candidate to lead and support the group’s businesses through the ever-evolving pension market. I am looking forward to the next phase of my career as a non-executive director supporting Bill and the fantastic 3173 team.”

Bill Galvin CEO designate of 3173, added: “Our sector is changing rapidly, new and ambitious industry participants are stepping up to the challenge to deliver better outcomes for members and better propositions to scheme sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad