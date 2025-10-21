Biopax celebrates employee success as team completes GQA Qualification in print

Biopax is proud to celebrate the recent achievements of its employees who have successfully completed their GQA Level 3 qualification in Print.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in their professional development and reflects their hard work, commitment and passion for excellence within the print and packaging industry.

Based in Belfast, Biopax is a leading sustainable packaging and print manufacturer supplying high-quality, environmentally responsible packaging solutions to the food, beverage and consumer goods sectors across the UK, Ireland and Europe. The company’s continued investment in people, technology and innovation underpins its commitment to maintaining the highest standards across all areas of operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training programme was delivered by Ian Cairns from Belfast Metropolitan College, whose expertise, guidance and support were instrumental in helping the team achieve this success. Ian’s hands-on approach and deep industry knowledge provided an invaluable learning experience for all involved.

Biopax is proud to celebrate the recent achievements of its employees who have successfully completed their GQA Level 3 qualification in Print. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in their professional development and reflects their hard work, commitment and passion for excellence within the print and packaging industry.

The following team members successfully completed the programme:

Lee Carson

David Walsh

Thomas Morton

Michael Drain

Marcin Majewski

Hannah McKay

Shauneen McSorley

Philip Smallwood

Peter Gregory

Jacqui Dornan, Group HR Manager at Biopax, said:

“Completing the Level 3 GQA qualification is no mean feat. It demonstrates a strong understanding of the technical and practical aspects of print production, and it positions our team well for continued growth within the industry.”

Biopax is proud to celebrate the recent achievements of its employees who have successfully completed their GQA Level 3 qualification in Print. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in their professional development and reflects their hard work, commitment and passion for excellence within the print and packaging industry.

Lee Carson, Managing Director at Biopax, added:

“We are incredibly proud of the team for their dedication and determination in achieving this qualification. At Biopax, we believe that investing in our people is key to our long-term success, and this programme is a great example of how continuous learning strengthens both individual capability and overall business performance. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biopax also wishes to acknowledge Ian Cairns and the team at Belfast Metropolitan College for delivering such a high-quality training programme and supporting participants every step of the way. This achievement not only reflects the individual dedication of those involved but also highlights Biopax’s ongoing commitment to investing in skills, promoting career progression and maintaining the highest standards across its operations.

The company’s partnership with Heidelberg also plays a key role in advancing its technical capabilities and training programmes, ensuring Biopax remains at the forefront of print excellence and sustainable production practices.

Lee Carson, Managing Director at Biopax; Jacqui Dornan, Group HR Manager at Biopax, and Ian Cairns from Belfast Metropolitan College.

Building on this success, Biopax has committed to delivering Level 3 GQA training to a further 25 employees over the next 12 months, while several others have already embarked on the GQA Level 4 in Print Leadership.

Ian Cairns, Print Lecturer at Belfast Metropolitan College, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad