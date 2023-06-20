Biopax Limited, based in Springvale Business Park in West Belfast, will create 169 jobs over the next four years with further investment planned in a second phase.

Occupying the 70,000 sq foot factory, which is about to be expanded on an 8.4-acre site, Biopax produces bespoke packaging and labels, both printed and unprinted for the food service, retail, distribution and beverage sectors.

Owned by Dr Terry Cross OBE, the man behind Hinch Distillery and a successful entrepreneur, the Biopax business will be led by Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director and Greg Prescott, general manager.

Dr Terry Cross OBE said: “Biopax was born out of a passion to develop a truly green solution for today’s packaging needs. The company has invested significantly in research and development and the best green technology which along with our in-house expertise will enable collaborative solutions to be delivered to our customers. We are confident that the company understands the current market and the high growth potential.

“We know that this will bring huge economic benefits to Northern Ireland. It will help revolutionise consumer packaging solutions in the UK and Europe by promoting a circular economy in fibre packaging and reducing landfill waste and the release of harmful chemicals into our ecosystem.

“We are delighted to be able to create this forward-thinking environmentally-focused business right here in Belfast, and tap into the local talent while creating job opportunities in an economically deprived part of the city. We thank Invest NI for its continued support, advice and guidance in helping us turn this investment into a reality.”

Invest Northern Ireland is supporting Biopax to create the 169 jobs and has offered it advice and guidance on R&D and how to increase exports. Recruitment is underway, with 45 of the jobs already in place.

Biopax to invest £47m in West Belfast with revolutionary green packaging business, creating 169 jobs. Pictured are Liam O’Connor Biopax, Dr Terry Cross OBE, Mel Chittock, interim CEO of Invest NI and Paul Maskey MP at Biopax

Mel Chittock, Interim CEO of Invest NI, explained: “This major investment will bring the former Caterpillar site back to life with a state-of-the-art factory and machinery. 169 jobs will be created in West Belfast across a range of functions including design, printing, production, sales and finance. Once in place, the jobs will contribute over £5.7million annually in salaries to the NI economy. Importantly, there will be opportunities for local people through apprenticeships, training, and re-skilling. This is excellent news for West Belfast and for Northern Ireland.

“Biopax’s proposition in developing polyethylene-free carton board, label and wrap solutions will assist with the drive to a net-zero carbon future. A prime example of the Department for the Economy’s 10X Vision in action. Coupling this with the benefits of dual market access which NI manufacturers now uniquely benefit from, will offer companies like Biopax significant opportunities to increase exports to the EU. I look forward to seeing it drive its ambitious strategy to grow and increase its exports to the EU and beyond.”

Biopax’s aim is to render quality and creative printed sustainable cartons, wraps and labels to support businesses to become more environmentally conscious.

Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director, added: “We are delighted to unveil Biopax to the world and intensify our operations that will make an undoubted difference to the environment.

“There has been considerable investment in the factory and its technology and manpower. We have a team of experts leading the business who have spent a large part of their careers working in fibre-based packaging and labels, as well as a design and development team who have a track record in delivering high-quality sustainable packaging designs and solutions for some of the world’s largest brands.