Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Londonderry has won Northern Ireland’s ‘Best Hotel’ category at the inaugural Giant Spirit Awards hosted by Tourism NI.

The shortlist, chosen by industry experts, represented the best in the tourism industry here and included properties such as the world class Killeavy Castle Estate.

Loved for its personal service and stunning Edwardian interior, as well as its delectable restaurant offering, the hotel was one of 13 winners on the night of the event, which was previously named the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

Claire Jones, Ciaran O’Neill, Marie Linton, Anne Marie O’Neill, JP Mc Cafferty and Laura Davies from Bishop’s Gate Hotel are pictured with Angelina Fusco (third from right) at the prestigious awards ceremony

Ciaran O’Neill, managing director of Bishop’s Gate said: “It’s an honour for us to win this title as it represents and rewards excellence, best practice and innovation and that’s what we strive to offer at Bishop’s Gate.

“It is particularly poignant that the award comes as Tourism NI overhauls its regular awards event to embrace its ‘Giant Spirit’ theme, after which the ceremony is named.

“Bishop’s Gate, like all hotels here, has had many challenges over the past two years, but we are committed to excellence and strive to succeed in spite of that. We always want to exceed our customers’ expectations and this award shows that we are doing so.”The award comes not long after another coveted accolade was bestowed upon the hotel recently.

It was ranked in the top 10 on the ‘Best of the Best’ 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Front view of the award-winning Bishop's Gate Hotel in Londonderry by night

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best list is drawn from the experiences of the best experts possible: real travellers who’ve been there before.

It sees Bishop’s Gate rank among globally iconic establishments including Claridge’s, The Green Park Hotel, Hotel 41 and Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire.Ciaran added: “We offer a genuine welcome to all our guests. We aim to ensure every visit is special, whether you are joining us to celebrate a formal occasion such as a wedding or if you simply want to enjoy lunch with family and friends in the Gown restaurant or afternoon tea in the Hervey Library.

“We are delighted that not just our peers but our customers think we’re among the best and we will continue to offer our consistent service and product.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the winners and runners-up on the night, Tourism NI’s newly appointed chair, Ellvena Graham, added: “I know the cost of doing business is another huge challenge at present for our industry, but we are known for our resilience and I know we will come through this too. While there is plenty more to be done, we have a fantastic product to offer and I am confident about the future and very much looking forward to the task ahead.”

Bishop’s Gate has won a host of other local awards since it officially opened in 2016.

The exquisite Grade B1 hotel has also been listed in the 45th Anniversary Edition of Ireland’s Blue Book.