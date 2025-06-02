Plans have been submitted for a windfarm in one of Northern Ireland's Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The blueprints involve 11 wind turbines, standing roughly 180m high (590ft) from ground to tip.

They would be placed in the northern Sperrin mountains, about six miles to the south of Claudy and about two miles north-east of the village of Plumbridge.

The site stands in the central western part of the Sperrin AONB, on land currently used for grazing.

The view looking south from the Carrickayne Road, in the general direction of where the wind farm would be sited

The development would span the townlands of Carrickayne, Legnahappoge, Glengarrow, Stroanback, and Doorat, and it is named the Mullaghclogher Wind Farm after a nearby mountain (sometimes spelt Mullaghclogha).

The applicant is RES. It is described in the planning documents as "the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, working across 24 countries".

It adds: "RES has developed 29 onshore wind farms in Northern Ireland" including the Craiggore and Evishagaran Wind Farms in Co Londonderry (constructed in 2022) and Murley Mountain Wind Farm in Co Tyrone (finished in 2024).

The wind farm would have an expected life of about 35 years.

A map from the planning documents showing the exact location of the 11 wind turbines (marked in red)

The planning documents say each turbine would have a six megawatt generating capacity, with the whole site generating 280 gigawatt hours (GWH) per year – enough to "provide electricity equivalent to the needs of over 80,000 homes each year, or almost 10% of the total current housing stock across Northern Ireland".

The documents state: "This would, in turn, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 118,000 tonnes each year, amounting to 4,130,000 tonnes over the proposed 35-year operational life.

"The proposed development will therefore make a positive and meaningful contribution to the achievement of Northern Ireland’s goals of achieving a 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 compared to 1990 levels, as well as contributing to the target that at least 80% of electricity consumption is from renewable sources by 2030. These targets are set in law, through the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland)."

The documents add that "the majority of the AONB, even at close range, would experience limited visibility of the proposed development".

The wind farm would be in an area "where existing and consented wind farms and single turbines are already a defining feature of landscape character," said the applicants, and the development "would not affect the overall integrity of the AONB".

A letter of objection to the proposed development by a local resident has been uploaded to the planning website.

"The Mullaghcloger mountain is an iconic landmark in the local community, valued and admired by residents and visitors to the area,” he said.

"This glaciated mountain creates a distinctive landscape profile which is steeped in history and provides us all with a unique sense of place.

"This proposal will visually affect the landscape, robbing the land of natural greenery and beauty."

He adds: "I appreciate the beauty of this mountain and it should be protected for generations to come...

"This mountain is used by local residents for recreation and many families climb to the summit to enjoy majestic views at different times throughout the year."

The planning authority responsible for the application is not the local council, as would typically be the case, but the Department for Infrastructure's Strategic Planning Division, which handles large or complex applications.