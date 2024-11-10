The owners of a country mansion in Northern Ireland are applying again for permission to turn it into a hotel, conference centre, and wedding venue.

The Old Glebe, at 166 Castlecatt Road, stands on the edge of the hamlet of Derrykeighan, about four miles to the south of Bushmills, and just north of Dervock.

In recent times it has been a home and B&B, and the plan is to convert the existing building and extend it, making it into a 61-bed hotel.

Such permission was granted back in 2018, but it only lasted for five years and has since run out (as of about a week ago).

Image of Old Glebe from when it was on sale last year

The building is Grade B1 listed, and is described by planning officials as "locally important".

It dates back to the 1780s and currently has seven bedrooms.

It went up for sale last year, with offers of £2,500,000-plus invited.

When they recommended approval of the plans back in 2018, officials said the planned hotel would be four-star.

They wrote: "Listed buildings which are not in use tend to transcend into wrack and ruin, and therefore the proposed use will secure the upkeep and retention of the building going forward…

"Development of this nature and in this immediate area is required. The north coast of Northern Ireland has a flourishing tourism industry and this type of facility would enhance existing tourism provisions on the north coast.

"It is proposed in a prime location with easy access to Bushmills and the Giant's Causeway and will enhance the character of the immediate context by providing more facilities to the hamlet of Derrykeighan…

"The development will also provide jobs for the local community and the hamlet of Derrykeighan could benefit substantially from an economic perspective."