Northern Ireland insurance broker BMG Insurance has announced that it will rebrand to AbbeyAutoline.

The transition later this month will help to strengthen the new partnership since the acquisition of the family-owned brokerage was completed in recent months.

The move will enhance BMG Insurance customers’ access to more specialist, high quality insurance products, giving them more choice.

Northern Ireland's BMG team with Abbey Autoline members are Lesa Judge, Ciaran McGurgan, Julie Gibbons and Jackie Elliot

Customers will have access to AbbeyAutoline’s full range of insurance products. Over the coming weeks, customers will see changes on the high street, with signage at both Portadown and Newtownbutler branches along with the interior being updated to AbbeyAutoline’s branding.

BMG Insurance customers will also benefit from extended opening hours, in line with AbbeyAutoline’s current operations.

AbbeyAutoline managing director, Julie Gibbons, said: “This is the natural progression for BMG Insurance as it fully integrates with AbbeyAutoline.

"We felt the time was right, as it wouldn’t have made business sense to manage both entities under separate brands as time progressed and with a focus on our customers and staff, we felt this would help make day to day operations a lot easier.

“A lot of work has been going on in the background to ensure this is a seamless transition and I’m delighted to reassure customers that this will have no impact on your current policies, and it will continue to be business as usual.”