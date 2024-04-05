Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The important listing is the outcome of discussions over several months between the successful food retailer and Clandeboye, the only substantial producer in Northern Ireland of a range of award-winning yoghurts.

M&S has listed the following Clandeboye yoghurts, many of which have won Great Taste, Blas na hEireann and UK & Irish Quality Awards over the past five years: Natural, Authentically Strained Greek Style and Madagascan Vanilla Greek Style in 450g pots and premium flavoured Mandarin and Lime, Mango and Nectarine, and Raspberry and White Chocolate in 150g pots.

Bryan Boggs, Clandeboye Yoghurt general manager, commenting on the latest listing for the range of yoghurts, says: “We are thrilled to have won this important

business from M&S for its popular food halls across Northern Ireland. The listing is a further recognition of the quality, variety and, above all, the outstanding taste of our yoghurts which has been endorsed in awards for excellence in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

“We look forward to working with M&S and are delighted that our products will now be available on their shelves locally. It’s a tremendous business opportunity for us.”

Established in 2008 by the late Lady Dufferin as a farm diversification project, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt operates from a recently completed state-of-the-art dairy on the estate outside Bangor.

Much of the milk for the yoghurt is sourced from the 670-acre farm’s award-winning pedigree dairy herd in addition to other farms in County Down.