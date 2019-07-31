Boris Johnson ‘tracked’ by Harland and Wolff workers during NI visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being tracked by Harland and Wolff workers during his visit to Northern Ireland this morning, the trade union Unite has said.

Workers have maintained a demonstration at the main gate to the historic yard, where the ill-fated liner Titanic was built, since Monday afternoon amid fears the business could be facing imminent closure.

Administrators were due to visit the site today if no other solution had been found to save it.

However, GMB union shop steward Paul Beattie told a rally at the gates yesterday that company bosses had said the administrators’ visit has now been put on hold until next Monday.

A spokesperson for Unite, speaking about Boris Johnson’s visit to Northern Ireland today, said: “A delegation of workers is on their way in a minibus to Stormont House, determined to greet Boris Johnson before he starts his meetings with political parties at at 9.30.

“Workers are demanding that the new Prime Minister re-nationalise the troubled yard, due to go into administration on Monday.”

Unite Regional Coordinating Officer Susan Fitzgerald said: “I am calling on Boris Johnson to show respect and come out to meet the workforce who have shown such commitment to saving not only their own workplace, but Northern Ireland’s skill base going forward”.